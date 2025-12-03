Faraday Future Has Retained Anthony Rendon, PhD, Speaker Emeritus of the California State Assembly as a Strategic Advisor, With a Focus on Government Affairs, Policy and Regulatory Issues

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it has retained Anthony Rendon, PhD, Speaker Emeritus of the California State Assembly, as a strategic advisor for FF, with a focus on government affairs, policy and regulatory issues, including lobbying and overall state and federal-focused government support for the Company. Mr. Rendon was sworn in as Speaker on March 7, 2016, and served until June 30, 2023, making him the second-longest serving Speaker in California history.





Mr. Rendon’s involvement is expected to enhance FF’s credibility, promote constructive dialogues with decision-makers, and help support ongoing discussions related to trade, tariffs, and sector-specific policy issues.

Mr. Rendon was part of a 2021 resolution in California that called for 100% zero-emission new vehicle sales by 2030 and pointed out several benefits of electric vehicles for the world and for California specifically. This makes him an ideal advocate for FF to help push the Company into its next stage of growth as it prepares to launch new EV and hybrid-powered products under the FX brand and assembled in California.

“I’m extremely honored and excited to join forces with a company such as FF, as they enter their next stage of growth with their FX brand. They are a true pioneer in the global new energy industry,” said Rendon. “California has consistently been a staunch supporter of global new energy initiatives, and as the world’s fifth-largest economy, the state boasts a comprehensive green policy framework and unwavering belief in free trade and global collaboration. FF’s ‘Sino-American Automotive Industry Bridge’ strategy exemplifies the globalization and open cooperation spirit we advocate. FF has invested over $3 billion in California, focusing on the research, development, and manufacturing of next-generation Artificial Intelligence Electric Vehicles (AIEVs). This endeavor not only represents a commercial breakthrough but also underscores America’s forward-looking leadership in the field of new energy mobility.”

“Given the need for strengthened government support, particularly on tariff matters and other regulatory fronts, we are elated to have the engagement of a seasoned policy and regulatory export as Anthony as a strategic advisor. Anthony brings deep experience in navigating complex governmental and legislative environments, with an established network across key regulatory bodies,” said Matthias Aydt, Global Co-CEO of Faraday Future. “His proven track record in securing favorable policy outcomes and building bipartisan alliances could be instrumental in advancing our priorities at a critical time.”

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “plan to,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding Mr. Rendon’s ability to enhance FF’s credibility, promote discussions with decision-makers, and help support discussions related to trade, tariffs, and sector-specific policy issues, and plans to launch new vehicles under the FX brand, are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

CONTACTS:

Investors (English): steven.park@ff.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: john.schilling@ff.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3fe878b-388c-4c80-a8fc-1bc761bf1631.