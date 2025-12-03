Sapu Nano Unveils Broad-Applicability Deciparticle™ Nanomedicine Platform Capable of Formulating Multiple Hydrophobic Peptide, Macrolide, and Polyketide Drugs

San Diego, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapu Nano, a clinical-stage nanomedicine company, today announced new data demonstrating that its proprietary Deciparticle™ platform enables broad and consistent formulation of structurally diverse hydrophobic therapeutics—including macrolide mTOR inhibitors, cyclic peptides, linear peptides, ascomycin macrolactams, and polyketides—while maintaining a precise sub-20 nm nanoparticle profile suitable for intravenous (IV) delivery.

These findings, presented at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), confirm that the Deciparticle™ technology represents a chemically versatile, cGMP-ready delivery platform with the potential to support an expanding pipeline of oncology and immunology drug products.

Presentation info: PS4-04-21. Deciparticle™ Everolimus (Sapu003): From Cytostasis to Cytotoxicity via a Single mPEG Polymer and Clinic-Ready Manufacturing.

Macrolide mTOR Inhibitors include: Sirolimus, Temsirolimus, Ridaforolimus, Umirolimus, Everolimus

Ascomycin Macrolactams include: Tacrolimus and Pimecrolimus

Cyclic and Linear Peptides include: Cyclosporine A (hydrophobic cyclic peptide) and Exenatide (synthetic linear peptide)

These findings demonstrate the platform’s ability to handle both compact hydrophobic macrocycles and amphipathic linear peptides—an important expansion for peptide-based therapeutic pipelines.

Robust and Scalable cGMP Manufacturing

The platform is supported by Sapu Nano’s ISO-5 cGMP facility capable of:

One-pot bulk drug manufacturing

Sterile filtration

Automated fill/finish

Lyophilization into a stable, clinic-ready drug product

High batch reproducibility

Days to weeks post-reconstitution stability

Precision particle-size control with tight lot-to-lot consistency



This cGMP infrastructure enables fast, reliable translation from formulation to Phase 1 supply, supporting multiple INDs annually.

“With these new data, the Deciparticle™ platform has emerged as a broad, modular nanomedicine engine capable of formulating multiple classes of hydrophobic drugs that were previously constrained by solubility and delivery barriers,” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chief Executive Officer of Sapu Nano. “This platform advances beyond single-asset value to a multi-asset opportunity across oncology, immunology, and peptide therapeutics. Sapu003 is only the beginning.”

About Sapu Nano

Sapu Nano is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing Deciparticle™ nanomedicine therapeutics designed to optimize the delivery of hydrophobic oncology agents and peptide-based therapeutics. The company operates an integrated ISO-5 cGMP manufacturing facility supporting rapid progression from formulation to clinical trial supply.

For more information, visit www.sapunano.com.

Investor & Media Contact

Sapu Nano (US) LLC

Investor Relations

ir@sapubio.com