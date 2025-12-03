Elis continues to expand its network

with the acquisition of Muller in France

Puteaux, December 3, 2025 – Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Groupe JP Muller (“Muller”).

Located in France, about ten kilometers from Basel, Muller operates a modern laundry facility and employs around 50 people. The company provides flat linen services to hospitality and restaurant clients throughout the Grand-Est region of France, as well as to customers in the Basel area in Switzerland.

This acquisition, which generated annual revenue of approximately 7 million euros, will be consolidated in the financial statements from December 1, 2025.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

