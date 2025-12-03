Nokia and du set new benchmark in 5G innovation with autonomous network slicing in industry first

Collaboration delivers premium, self-optimizing 5G services for enterprises, industries, and consumers, paving the way for next-generation technologies.

3rd December 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and du today announced the first implementation of a groundbreaking 5G Advanced autonomous network slicing solution, marking a major milestone in the evolution of 5G technology. This innovative solution enables du to deliver premium, intent-based services to its customers across diverse use cases, including business-critical operations and applications, live events, broadcasting, gaming, XR, and AI applications.

Autonomous network slicing introduces self-optimizing intelligence that continuously measures slice performance and autonomously adjusts 5G RAN policies. The solution ensures guaranteed premium service levels for enterprise, industry, and consumer applications, even in the most demanding scenarios.

By leveraging machine learning, du can ensure that network capacity meets the business intent of an enterprise customer in an urban area, which is controlled autonomously in all network conditions. Furthermore, based on measured network data in a crowded area, a low-latency RAN slice policy can be automatically enforced for premium 5G gaming users. Autonomous network slicing is powered by Nokia’s 5G AirScale base stations, MantaRay SON self-organizing networks solution, and the AI-powered MantaRay AutoPilot that orchestrates the rApps operational intelligence. These are key components of MantaRay SMO, Nokia’s comprehensive service management and orchestration solution with field-proven AI and automation capabilities.

Saleem Alblooshi, CTO, du, commented, “This partnership with Nokia represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional connectivity experiences. By leveraging intent-based 5G advanced slicing, we are ensuring premium network performance and guaranteed capacity for our demanding customers while positioning our network for future advancements like 6G.”

“This network slicing benchmark with du is a great example of Nokia’s co-innovation with leading technology and business partners,” said Mikko Lavanti, Senior Vice President, Mobile Networks, Middle East & Africa. “Autonomous network slicing enables telecommunications providers to provide valuable service differentiation to their customers with efficiency and high quality, setting the stage for adopting and monetizing next-generation technologies.”

