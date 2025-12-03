Press Release

Nokia powers Dutch digital services with next-generation 800G-ready KPN core and transport network

Unlimited data capacity, full network resilience and robust security to meet national demand for connected services for millions of Dutch customers.

Strategic upgrade forms the digital backbone for KPN’s FabriQ architecture, linking all access types to any service or cloud.

Energy-efficient IP and optical solutions from Nokia reduce power consumption and support KPN’s long-term automation goals.





3 December 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has been selected by KPN, a Dutch telecommunications company, to help transform the Netherlands’ core digital infrastructure through the deployment of an 800G-capable IP and optical network. This nationwide initiative, known as FabriQ, forms the ‘digital aorta’ for all fixed and mobile services delivered by KPN to millions of consumer, business and wholesale users across a range of enterprise sectors, supporting increased speed, greater resilience and supporting KPN’s focus on reduced energy use.

KPN is the leading telecom provider in the Netherlands, offering mobile, fixed-line, IT and wholesale services. The company has been rapidly expanding its fiber-optic network, aiming to make high-speed broadband widely available across the Netherlands.

With Nokia’s latest generation of FP5-powered IP routers and PSE-6-based optical systems, KPN’s network will support more than 216 terabits per second (Tbps) – up from 48 Tbps today – and enable customer services of more than 10 gigabits per second. The new architecture also strengthens resiliency and automation capabilities, making the network more secure, flexible, and scalable for the long term. This strategic deployment replaces the current infrastructure and helps KPN meet its ambition to maintain the position as the Netherlands’ leading digital service provider.

This program also marks the first brownfield deployment of segment routing over IPv6 (SRv6) at this scale in Europe. By decoupling network control from physical topology, SRv6 enables simplified automation, improved fault handling, and more flexible traffic management – essential for supporting dynamic, cloud-based services, which are increasingly becoming the backbone of modern economies.

“FabriQ is the foundation of KPN’s digital infrastructure. It supports millions of Dutch businesses and users across a range of sectors including manufacturing, commercial real estate and smart building. We are happy to select Nokia as our technology partner. Nokia’s high-performance IP and optical platforms give us the capacity, security and automation we need for today’s services and for the next decade of digital growth,” said Erik Brands, Executive Vice-President, Network, KPN.

“This project marks the next chapter in our longstanding relationship with KPN as we support the company in building one of Europe’s most advanced core and transport networks. By introducing 800G-ready systems, SRv6 capabilities and massive capacity upgrades, KPN is raising the bar for telco infrastructure – whilst doing so with a sharp focus on energy efficiency, service flexibility and long-term resilience,” said Matthieu Bourguignon, Senior Vice-President, Network Infrastructure, Europe, Nokia.

The FabriQ network is designed to seamlessly connect any type of access to any service on any layer, whether to KPN’s own cloud or public cloud providers, with advanced encryption and intelligent failover built in. It will also support a wide range of services such as IP core and peering, metro core, monitoring and lawful intercept, optical core and service edge, enabling business and wholesale customers across the country to benefit from high-capacity connectivity and improved quality of service.

