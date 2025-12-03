Half of Customers Say They Would Switch Telco Providers for Satellite Services as Demand Rises - Report

CARLSBAD., Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today launched a new report revealing that rising demand for direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity could open new revenue streams for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) — while posing a significant competitive challenge.

The report – The Great Connectivity Convergence: NTN in Consumer Mobile – was conducted by GSMA Intelligence and surveyed more than 12,000 mobile phone users across 12 markets. The report asked customers about satellite services, which complement terrestrial mobile networks to extend network coverage and deliver reliable service in hard-to-reach areas. Together, they enable operators to offer connectivity everywhere. The results revealed that, on average, more than a third of consumers report losing access to basic mobile cellular services at least twice a month.

Perhaps as a result, more than 60% of consumers globally are prepared to pay extra for satellite-enabled services on their smartphones. Appetite varies by market, with high-growth regions like India (89%) and Indonesia (82%) more willing to pay than those in more developed economies such as the U.S. (56%) and France (48%).

Rising demand and revenue potential

This enthusiasm translates into revenue potential for telco providers. On average, globally, consumers who are willing to pay more would be happy to spend 5-7% more on their current phone bill per month. Of all countries surveyed, India presents a particularly compelling case: with an average willingness-to-pay of 9% more on current monthly spend.

According to the report, despite a lower Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of $2.35 in India - contrasting with the U.S.'s $45.57 -remains a crucial opportunity for MNOs: when taking into account lager population sizes and higher willingness to pay, lower-ARPU markets represent substantial growth opportunities if commercial strategies are tailored effectively.

Providers that do not opt to offer satellite services could face risk of market share erosion. Nearly half (47%) of survey respondents state they would switch to a different operator if outdoor smartphone services in areas outside coverage were included in their subscription.

‘Marketing gap’ could prove a challenge for telcos

Awareness of satellite-enabled features, the report shows, seems heavily influenced by regional market conditions. In India, for example, 74% of consumers are aware of these features — almost 50 points higher than in Japan.

In less economically developed markets, consumers show disproportionately stronger enthusiasm for higher-data-rate applications like web browsing and video calls via satellite. This pattern is reversed in more developed economies, where interest is focused more on messaging and SOS services.

As a result, MNOs could face a ‘marketing gap’: striking a balance between harnessing excitement without over-promising more data-rich services which are not yet available, especially in emerging markets.

Andy Kessler, Vice President Viasat Enterprise, said: “This data highlights frustration with mobile blackspots and shows that consumers are willing to pay or even switch providers for reliable coverage. This means the industry is reaching an inflection point – MNOs need to move fast to harness the excitement over satellite services to secure loyalty and generate revenue. This is about more than providing a feature upgrade – it can be an essential tool for digital inclusion, safety, and economic growth. We’re excited to be forging partnerships within the ecosystem to help make it a reality for millions more users.”

Tim Hatt, Head of Research & Consulting, GSMA Intelligence, said: “Six in ten say they’re willing to pay extra for D2D services, and nearly half would switch provider to get them, a decisive signal of demand and a clear revenue runway for operators. With satellite services aligned to 3GPP standards and moving from trials to commercial reality, the race is on to deliver D2D at scale, first messaging and voice, then data – so operators can differentiate on reach, resilience and customer trust.”

About the report

Viasat and GSMA Intelligence surveyed 12,390 mobile phone users about their existing terrestrial coverage, their awareness and interest in satellite services, and their willingness to pay for these services and to switch mobile network providers to access these services.

From May to June 2025, we surveyed over 1,000 people in each market, covering Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Africa, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States of America (USA).

GSMA Intelligence undertook a survey with these same parameters in 2024. Throughout the report data has been compared between both years to reach insights into how key elements have developed in the past year.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

Copyright © 2025 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About GSMA Intelligence

GSMA Intelligence is the definitive source of global mobile operator data, analysis and forecasts, and publisher of authoritative industry reports and research. It is the most accurate and complete set of industry metrics available, comprising tens of millions of individual data points, updated daily. GSMA Intelligence is relied on by leading operators, vendors, regulators, financial institutions and third-party industry players, to support strategic decision-making and long-term investment planning. For more information, visit gsmaintelligence.com

Viasat, Inc. Contacts

Richard Jones – External Communications, Viasat Enterprise, Richard.jones@viasat.com

Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, IR@viasat.com