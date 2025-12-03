Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 69 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
3 December 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 26 November – 2 December 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|3,758,500
|990,919,026
|26 November 2025
|18,000
|218.53
|3,933,540
|27 November 2025
|18,000
|218.51
|3,933,180
|28 November 2025
|15,000
|217.40
|3,261,000
|1 December 2025
|15,000
|216.06
|3,240,900
|2 December 2025
|15,000
|218.03
|3,270,450
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|3,839,500
|1,008,558,096
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,286,356 B shares corresponding to 2.03 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 26 November – 2 December 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
