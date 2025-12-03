Media Advisory: MADD Saint John and Area's Project Red Ribbon Launch & Tree Lighting Ceremony

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presented by MADD Canada and Irving Oil, media are invited to attend MADD Saint John and Area's Project Red Ribbon Launch and Tree Lighting Ceremony this Friday, December 5 at 5 p.m. at the King's Square. Project Red Ribbon is a nationwide awareness initiative reminding Canadians to drive sober or plan ahead for a safe ride home if consuming alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs. Launched ahead of the busy holiday season, the campaign aims to prevent impaired driving at a time when celebrations and social gatherings are at their peak.

This year, Rebecca Beatty’s photo is featured on the 2025 Project Red Ribbon poster, coin boxes and bookmarks, serving as a tribute to the hundreds of Canadians killed and thousands injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs each year. Rebecca, a Wooler, Ontario resident was killed along with her best friend by an impaired driver on October 3, 2021 in Trenton, Ontario.

Media are invited to attend: Date & Time: Friday, December 5, 2025 at 5 p.m.

Location:

King's Square, 100 King Street, Saint John, NB Guests: Irving Oil Representative MLA Kate Wilcott

Mayor Donna Reardon

Saint John Police Chief Robert Bruce

Saint John Fire Chief Rob Nichol

Dennis Legere, Director, Tractor Trailer Operations, Irving Oil Photo Opportunities: MADD Saint John and Area Project Red Ribbon 2025 Launch and Tree Lighting.

From November 1, 2025, to January 5, 2026, MADD Canada Chapter volunteers across the country will be distributing red ribbons and car decals. Canadians are encouraged to display them on vehicles, keychains, and personal belongings as a visible pledge to sober driving and in honour of all victims and survivors of impaired driving. MADD Canada is grateful to its Official Sponsors Uber, KAG Canada and Diageo, as well as its Corporate Sponsors BMO, Irving Oil and Cascades, for their generous support. For a list of this year’s sponsors and coin box partners, click here.

To RSVP for the event or for more information, contact:

Shayla Morag Steeves, Atlantic Regional Manager, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 232 or ssteeves@madd.ca

Joyce Nickerson, MADD Saint John and Area Rep, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 360 or maddsaintjohnandareachapter@gmail.com