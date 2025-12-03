Akamai Cloud Achieves FedRAMP High Ready Status, Advancing Secure Cloud Solutions for Federal Agencies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today announced that an accredited third-party assessment organization (3PAO) confirmed Akamai Cloud achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Ready status. This milestone demonstrates Akamai’s readiness to provide federal agencies with cloud services that meet the most stringent security requirements.

FedRAMP High Ready status indicates that Akamai Cloud completed a rigorous independent assessment and meets the high-security baseline requirements that the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) established. This achievement positions Akamai to serve federal agencies handling highly sensitive data and critical missions requiring the highest levels of security, including AAL3, IAL3, and FAL3 digital identity assurance levels.

“Achieving FedRAMP High Ready status represents a significant milestone in Akamai’s commitment to serving the federal government with world-class security and performance,” said Mani Sundaram , Executive Vice President and General Manager, Security Technology Group, at Akamai. “Our globally distributed platform, combined with FedRAMP High authorization readiness, enables federal agencies to leverage Akamai’s proven security and delivery capabilities while meeting the most demanding compliance requirements.”

Akamai Cloud offers customer-facing services, enabled by the underlying Akamai platform, one of the world’s largest interconnected cloud platforms. The platform provides a common delivery fabric with robust security controls that multiple service offerings can leverage, operating as both platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

Akamai Cloud groups its services into three main categories covering cloud infrastructure and deployment tooling, workforce and API protection, as well as global delivery and performance enhancing utilities: Build, Secure, and Deliver.

FedRAMP High-appropriate services

Federal agencies pursuing FedRAMP High authorization can leverage a comprehensive suite of Akamai security and performance services, including:

Secure category:

Deliver category:

Edge DNS : Highly available and secure DNS services

: Highly available and secure DNS services Global Traffic Management : Intelligent traffic routing and load balancing

: Intelligent traffic routing and load balancing Ion : Web performance optimization

: Web performance optimization mPulse : Real user monitoring and analytics

The Akamai Cloud FedRAMP High initiative focuses on accrediting these services at FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 levels. Akamai accomplishes delivery solutions across different security levels by offering secure workload guidance and configurations that it enforces at multiple infrastructure points within the underlying platform.

Akamai’s FedRAMP High Ready status follows the company’s established track record of serving government customers, and demonstrates its commitment to helping federal agencies modernize their IT infrastructure while maintaining the highest security standards.

Note: FedRAMP High Ready status indicates that a third-party assessment organization (3PAO) attests to a cloud service provider’s (CSP’s) readiness for the authorization process. This status does not constitute final FedRAMP authorization, which a federal agency sponsor or the FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board (JAB) must grant.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.