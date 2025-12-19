Akamai Launches Program to Accelerate Cloud Growth for Independent Software Vendors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today announced the launch of ISV Catalyst, a new partner program designed specifically for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to accelerate growth through strategic partnership. ISV Catalyst is a referral-based partner program that empowers independent software vendors (ISVs) to build, market, and sell innovative solutions that run on Akamai’s globally distributed cloud platform while creating a seamless path for customers to engage with those ISVs.​

The announcement arrives at a critical inflection point in the cloud computing market, as software providers race to embed artificial intelligence, support multicloud deployments, and deliver reliable, cost-efficient, cloud-native solutions. ISV Catalyst addresses these industry demands by lowering barriers to entry into clouds and programs that are focused on enabling them to accelerate time to market while meeting customer demand for intelligent, portable, and scalable applications.

Breaking Down Barriers to Partnership

ISV Catalyst distinguishes itself through a unique, ISV-centric design that eliminates traditional partnership friction. The program features no referral fees for ISVs during their first year, significantly lowering the barrier to entry for both emerging and established software providers.

Unlocking New Opportunities for ISVs

ISV Catalyst empowers participating partners to differentiate their offerings, accelerate sales cycles, and unlock unique benefits including:

Co-marketing opportunities with Akamai to amplify brand visibility and reach

with Akamai to amplify brand visibility and reach Prominent placement on Akamai's Technical Partner Directory and web properties

on Akamai's Technical Partner Directory and web properties Awareness to Akamai's global sales force

Akamai's global sales force Strategic partnership foundation for long-term growth and collaboration

By participating in ISV Catalyst, software vendors gain access to Akamai's expansive cloud and edge computing infrastructure, positioning them to capture new demand as enterprises increasingly rely on specialized cloud software to drive their digital transformation initiatives.

Strategic Integration with Broader Partner Ecosystem

ISV Catalyst builds on the foundation of Akamai’s partner ecosystem that includes the Akamai Partner Connect and Qualified Compute Program. While Akamai's Qualified Compute Program continues to deliver comprehensive technical integration and interoperability for deep platform partnerships, ISV Catalyst broadens ecosystem participation by providing a streamlined entry point with accessible on-ramps and growth pathways.

The program reflects Akamai's focus on curating partnerships with ISVs whose solutions address specific customer needs. This selective approach helps customers find quality ISV solutions that work well with Akamai's cloud platform.

"With the launch of ISV Catalyst, we're delivering on the promise of our unified partner strategy," said Zak Putnam, Senior Director, Business Development, Akamai. "Our ecosystem now has a structure that supports every type of partner, while giving ISVs different pathways to engage and participate with Akamai. This is a major step in creating a partner community where services, solutions, and software all come together to deliver more value to customers."

Target Market and Availability

ISV Catalyst is designed for independent software vendors of all sizes – from emerging startups to established enterprise software providers – who are building the next generation of applications, including AI-powered, cloud-native, and multicloud-ready solutions. The program particularly benefits ISVs with SaaS-based solutions, focused on:

Generative AI and machine learning applications

Containerized and serverless architectures

FinOps and cloud cost optimization tools

Industry-specific vertical solutions

ISVs interested in applying to be considered for the ISV Catalyst program can learn more and apply at https://www.akamai.com/partners/technology .

ISV Catalyst Partner Quotes

“Norsk’s motto is ‘Make Live Easy,’ empowering our customers to build broadcast-grade live video workflows in a fraction of the time and cost typically required. Norsk Studio’s availability on Akamai Cloud offers straightforward access and pricing and the confidence that comes with running on battle-tested infrastructure. The ISV Catalyst partnership program provides additional layers of trust, visibility, and growth opportunities.” – Adrian Roe, CEO and Co-Founder of Norsk

“Our goal has always been to make content protection both powerful and easy, and this partnership does exactly that. Akamai is trusted by nearly every major studio, streamer, and sports organization. By becoming the first watermarking vendor in their ISV Catalyst program, we’re giving those customers a simple way to activate next-generation content security and live-stream piracy protection directly through the infrastructure they already trust.” - Max Eisendrath, CEO and Founder of Redflag AI

“Quality is the cornerstone of SFTPGo, and Akamai Cloud mirrors that with exceptional service robustness and a global data center footprint that puts our services exactly where they need to be. The difference, however, lies in the partnership: the support is incredibly responsive, and the predictable pricing model removes the guesswork, allowing us to scale with confidence.” - Nicola Murino, CEO & Founder of SFTPGo

“Vindral Live has always been focused on future-ready delivery of live video. This means low latency, high quality, with particular emphasis on keeping all viewers in sync. Achieving this at scale requires a robust foundation; infrastructure that is globally available and reliable. Our offerings combined create a complete proposition: next-generation performance scaled out on a backbone with a strong track record.” - Daniel Alinder, CEO at Vindral

"Customers often don't know what they don't know when it comes to protecting critical data. Akamai’s ISV Catalyst program changes that—it gives partners like Myota a trusted pathway to surface solutions customers genuinely need but wouldn't discover on their own. That combination of credibility, reach, and collaboration is exactly what makes this program valuable.”

- Gabe Gumbs, President, Myota

