Digital Health Market Growing at 17.2% CAGR to 2030 as Telemedicine, Wearables and AI Transform Healthcare, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India December 3, 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the digital health market is valued at USD 347.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 768.30 billion by 2030 on a 17.20% CAGR, fueled by rising demand for virtual care, remote patient monitoring, and healthcare digitization. Increasing smartphone penetration, regulatory support for telemedicine, and growing investment in AI-driven health tools are key factors accelerating market expansion worldwide. As insurers and providers embrace value-based care models, the digital health ecosystem is becoming central to modern healthcare delivery.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America remains the dominant region in the digital health market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high digital health adoption, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Telehealth services, remote monitoring devices, and digital diagnostics are widely integrated into clinical care and payer systems.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to experience the fastest growth through 2030, driven by expanding mobile-health adoption, growing demand for accessible healthcare services, and increasing government initiatives to modernize digital care infrastructure in emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries.

Emerging Key Trends

Telemedicine & Virtual Care Become Mainstream

The pandemic accelerated acceptance of remote consultations, and now telemedicine is increasingly embedded into routine care. Virtual appointments, remote diagnostics, and digital follow-up are boosting convenience and reducing pressure on traditional healthcare facilities.

AI-Enabled Diagnostics and Predictive Health Analytics

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine-learning analytics with digital health platforms enabling early disease detection, risk stratification, and predictive care pathways. AI-powered tools enhance diagnostic accuracy, reduce manual workload, and support remote decision-making.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Telehealth

mHealth

Health Analytics

Digital Health Systems



By End User

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Patients & Consumers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/digital-health-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Competition Outlook

The digital health market is moderately fragmented, with a mix of large tech companies, traditional medical providers, and emerging health-tech start-ups competing across services. Key strategies include partnerships between healthcare providers and tech platforms, acquisition of innovative startups, and integration of AI and analytics into care workflows to improve efficiency and patient outcomes.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

OTH.IO

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

International business Machinery Corporation (IBM)

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market: The Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Report Segments the Industry Into by Type (Payers HCIT Outsourcing, Providers HCIT Outsourcing), by End User (Healthcare Provider System, Biopharmaceutical Industry, Clinical Research Organization, Other End Users), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America).

IBM, Accenture, Oracle, Omega Healthcare and Koninklijke Philips NV are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Healthcare IT Outsourcing: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/healthcare-it-outsourcing-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Healthcare Analytics Market: The Healthcare Analytics Market is Segmented by Technology Type (Predictive Analytics, and More), Component (Hardware, Software, and More), Delivery Mode (On-Premise Model, and Morel), Application (Clinical Data Analytics, Financial Data Analytics, and More), End User (Healthcare Providers, and More), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and More).

Optum, Oracle Health, IBM, Mckesson and IQVIA are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Healthcare Analytics: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-healthcare-analytics-market-industry/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.



