OTC Markets Group Welcomes G50 Corp Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced G50 Corp Limited (ASX: G50; OTCQX: GFTYF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. G50 Corp Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

G50 Corp Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GFTYF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and expand visibility among U.S. investors.

“G50 Corp commenced trading on the OTCQB in July 2025 and in 5 short months has been promoted to the OTCQX Market, reflecting the continuing advancement of both Golconda, White Caps and the company as a whole as it executes against its exploration programs. We see this as validation of the strategic and precious metals opportunity at both of our project’s in Arizona and Nevada,” commented Mark Wallace, G50 Corp Managing Director.

About G50 Corp Limited

G50 Corp Limited ("G50") is a mineral exploration company with the objective to define and develop precious and strategic metals projects within the USA.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com