The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. Announces Publication of Prospectus

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

3 December 2025

The Magnum Ice Cream Company Announces Publication of Prospectus

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (“TMICC”) confirms that its prospectus in relation to the admission of TMICC’s ordinary shares to: (i) listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam (the “Amsterdam Admission”); and (ii) listing on the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities (the “London Admission” and together with the Amsterdam Admission, “Admission”) (the “Prospectus”), has today been approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and the FCA.

The Prospectus has been published by TMICC and is available on the TMICC website at https://corporate.magnumicecream.com/en/prospectus.html.

A copy of the Prospectus will be uploaded to the UK National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The publication of the Prospectus follows TMICC’s public filing on 4 November 2025 of its registration statement on Form 20-F (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the listing of TMICC ordinary shares for trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Registration Statement will become effective on 4 December 2025.

Admission is proposed to take place following the planned demerger of TMICC from Unilever PLC (“Unilever”) (the “Demerger”). Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, the Demerger is expected to complete on 6 December 2025. Admission and the commencement of dealings in TMICC’s ordinary shares are anticipated to take place on 8 December 2025. Further information on the key dates in relation to Admission is set out below and can also be found in the Prospectus.

Expected Timetable of Principal Events

The times and dates set out in the timetable below and throughout this announcement are indicative only and based on TMICC’s current expectations and may be subject to change without further notice.

Event Time and/or date Latest time and date for transfers of Unilever Shares to be registered in order for the transferee to be registered at the Demerger Record Time(1) 6:00 p.m. (London time) on 5 December 2025 Demerger Record Time 10:00 p.m. (London time) on 5 December 2025 Demerger Effective Time 6:00 p.m. (London time) on 6 December 2025 Ex dividend date for the Demerger 8 December 2025 Admission of TMICC ordinary shares to trading on each of Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange 8 December 2025 Commencement of trading in TMICC ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam……………………………………………………………………… 9.00 a.m. (Amsterdam time) on 8 December 2025 Commencement of trading in TMICC depositary interests on the London Stock Exchange…………………………………………………………. 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 8 December 2025 Commencement of trading in TMICC ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange 9:30 a.m. (New York time) on 8 December 2025 CREST and Euroclear Nederland accounts credited in respect of TMICC depositary interests As soon as practicable after 8.00 a.m. (New York time) on 8 December 2025 Latest date for despatch of statements for TMICC ordinary shares 22 December 2025

(1) The latest recommended time for shareholders to transfer their Unilever shares into the CREST settlement system in order for those transfers to be registered by 6:00 p.m. (London time) on 5 December 2025 and the shareholders to therefore hold Unilever shares in CREST as at the Demerger Record Time and to receive TMICC ordinary shares in CREST is expected to be 3:00 p.m. (London time) on 5 December 2025.

The latest recommended time for shareholders to transfer their Unilever shares into the Euroclear Nederland settlement system in order for those transfers to be registered by 6:00 p.m. (London time) on 5 December 2025 and the shareholders to therefore hold Unilever shares in Euroclear Nederland as at the Demerger Record Time and to receive TMICC ordinary shares in Euroclear Nederland is expected to be 5:00 p.m. (Amsterdam time) on 5 December 2025.

Enquiries Media Relations

media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com



Investor Relations

investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

+44 (0) 20 7425 8000

(Lead Financial Adviser and Joint Sponsor)

Henry Stewart

Ben Grindley

Imran Ansari



J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which conducts its UK investment banking activities as J.P. Morgan Cazenove)

+44 (0) 20 3493 8000

(Lead Financial Adviser and Joint Sponsor)

Jeannette Smits van Oyen

Rumesh Rajendram

Alia Malik

Mert Guven





About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world’s largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Wall’s and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.

