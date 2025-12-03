Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announces Two Engineering Contracts Totaling Approximately $1.37 Million for Residential Developments in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dublin, Ireland, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) (“Fusion Fuel” or the “Company”), a leading provider of full-service energy engineering, advisory, and utility solutions, today announced that Al Shola Al Modea Gas Distribution LLC (“Al Shola Gas”), a full-service industrial gas solution provider in which the Company indirectly holds an ownership interest, has signed two new engineering contracts with a combined value of approximately $1.37 million from clients located in Dubai, with an additional estimated annual recurring revenue of $629,000 from Liquified Petroleum Gas (“LPG”) supply.

The two projects cover the design, construction, commissioning, and authority approvals for central LPG gas systems in two major residential developments. Revenue will be recognized in accordance with contractual progress milestones.

The first new LPG system engineering contract relates to a large mixed-use residential complex located in Motor City, Dubai, comprising seven residential towers, 2,900 residential units, 18 commercial boiler rooms, and 18 food and beverage units. The approximate project value (converted from AED) is $1.23 million. In addition, the project is expected to generate an estimated annual recurring operational revenue from LPG supply of approximately $630,000. Once in operation, this development is believed to represent the largest single complex in the Al Shola Gas portfolio.

The second new LPG system engineering contract relates to two residential buildings located in Al Furjan, Dubai, comprising 333 apartments, with a contract value of $136,000. This contract is the first project awarded to Al Shola Gas by the developer. The post-completion operational contract for LPG supply is still in discussion.

Both contracts were signed during the final week of November 2025, concluding a successful month during which Al Shola Gas signed several other new contracts valued at approximately $328,000.

“These project awards demonstrate the continued expansion of our engineered gas systems business in Dubai,” said Sanjeeb Safir, Managing Director of Al Shola Gas. “The Motor City development, in particular, significantly increases the scale of our operational portfolio, while the Al Furjan project reflects the ongoing diversification of our customer base in the UAE.”

ABOUT FUSION FUEL GREEN PLC

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) is an emerging leader in the energy services sector, offering a comprehensive suite of energy supply, distribution, and engineering and advisory solutions through its Al Shola Gas, Bright Hydrogen Solutions Ltd (“BrightHy Solutions”), and BioSteam Energy (Proprietary) Limited (“BioSteam Energy”) businesses. Al Shola Gas provides full-service industrial gas solutions, including the design, supply, and maintenance of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems, as well as the transport and distribution of LPG to a broad range of customers across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. BrightHy Solutions, the Company’s hydrogen solutions platform, delivers innovative engineering and advisory services enabling decarbonization across hard-to-abate industries. BioSteam Energy provides biomass-powered industrial steam solutions to clients.

