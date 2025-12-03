North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. Completes Phase 1 Fall Prospecting Program; Carbonatite and Pegmatite Targets Identified Across Québec Properties

Completion of Fall 2025 Prospecting Program Across Seigneurie, Bardy, Blanchette and Sabot Properties

Carbonatite Boulders and Pegmatite Zones Identified

262 Samples Submitted for Analysis

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: IOR) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (“North American Niobium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1 Fall 2025 prospecting, mapping, and channel sampling program across four (4) of its 100%-owned properties in Québec, including the Seigneurie, Bardy, Blanchette, and Sabot properties. Field work was conducted from October 13th to November 5th, 2025, with crews continuing to access additional outcrops as conditions permit.

The Company’s 2025 program aimed to verify and build upon historical prospecting results, including those previously reported for the Blanchette, Seigneurie, and Bardy showings. Field crews collected a total of 262 grab and channel samples, including 94.5 metres of channel sampling on the Seigneurie property. The Seigneurie property was recently extended to the southwest to include a historical REE-anomalous carbonatite subcrop identified by the Québec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (“MRNF”) in 2015.

Work was completed by a five-person technical team consisting of three prospectors and two geologists from Grassroots Prospecting and Target Generation Inc. and McMillan Geosciences Inc.

Field Program Highlights

Carbonatite boulders and subcrops discovered at Blanchette, spatially associated with an interpreted circular magnetic feature visible on the first vertical derivative regional airborne geophysical map.

Numerous pegmatites with REE potential confirmed at several locations on the Seigneurie property.

262 grab and channel samples collected across all four properties; assays pending, which includes 94.5 metres of channel sampling completed on Seigneurie (average sample length 1.5 m) – Figure 1.

Field observations identified a diverse suite of lithologies, including pegmatites, carbonatites, mafic intrusives, volcanics, metasedimentary units, and gneiss.

Click here to view image

Figure 1: 94.5m of channel sampling was completed during the month of November 2025.

Program Summary

The Fall 2025 prospecting campaign focused on confirming prior anomalous zones, mapping new mineralized trends, and evaluating pegmatite-hosted rare earth element (“REE”) targets. Notably,

two carbonatite areas were identified: 1) the first on the Blanchette property, representing a newly discovered location not previously sampled, and 2) the second on the Seigneurie property, confirming an REE-anomalous carbonatite subcrop documented by MRNF but not classified as a mineral occurrence. Important geological observations include:

Discovery of carbonatite boulders at Blanchette proximal to an interpreted circular magnetic feature interpreted as a prospective area for carbonatite.

Extension of a prospective trend at Seigneurie, where the field team investigated and expanded upon a 2015 MRNF-reported REE-anomalous carbonatite subcrop (Figure 2).

Identification of several pegmatite zones with REE potential on Seigneurie, consistent with the Company’s focus on critical minerals such as Nb, Nd, Pr, Dy, Y, and other related elements.

Click here to view image

Figure 2: Carbonatite sample, collected by field crew, under 365nm UV lamp. Two centimter wide calcite minerals glowing in bright orange.

Sampling & Analytical Work

All grab and channel samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in Lachine, Montréal. Analytical methods include:

ME-MS71L for REE-bearing granitic pegmatite and carbonatite units

PGM-23 and ME-MS61 for mafic and ultramafic units prospective for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization

Assay results are pending and will be released once received, compiled, and reviewed by the Company’s technical team.

“Our Fall 2025 Phase 1 program has significantly improved our understanding of the geological framework across our Québec properties. The identification of new carbonatite and pegmatite targets supports our view that these properties hold meaningful critical mineral potential,” said Murray Nye, CEO of North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. “We look forward to receiving the assay results and refining our exploration model as we advance toward the next phase of work.”

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec’s Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

