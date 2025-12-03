Arax Partner Firms Named to Newsweek’s Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Investment Partners (“Arax” or the “Company”), a premier wealth management firm backed by RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”), is pleased to announce that partner firms Ashton Thomas and U.S. Capital Wealth have been awarded a five-star rating on Newsweek’s list of Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026.

Launched by Newsweek in 2024, this marks the second year in a row of recognition for both firms. This year, U.S. Capital Wealth graduated from a four-and-a-half-star rating to Newsweek’s highest tier, a five-star rating. The latest in a sequence of accolades for Arax partner firms, this achievement once again places both firms among the top-performing wealth management companies in the country, demonstrating the measurable impact of Arax’s commitment to enabling growth and delivering exceptional wealth management solutions for clients across its platform ecosystem.

“We’re pleased to celebrate this recognition from Newsweek for Ashton Thomas and U.S. Capital Wealth,” said Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax Investment Partners and Chairman of both Ashton Thomas and US Capital Wealth. “We’ve had another successful year working with our partner firms to grow their businesses and to expand nationally. This achievement is reflective of the momentum across the Arax platform as we implement a unique model and execute our growth strategy, founded upon a long-term commitment to excellence in wealth management.”

Newsweek’s list of Top Financial Advisory Firms is an annual ranking compiled in partnership with Plant-A Insights. The list is created by evaluating over 16,000 SEC-registered financial advisory firms and awarding recognition to the top 1,000 RIAs with over $20 million in assets under management. The final ranking was built on a shortlist of firms that were then scored based on asset growth, client satisfaction, advisor expertise and breadth of services offered.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry. For more information, visit https://ashtonthomaspw.com/.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, is an SEC-registered investment adviser which provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.

About U.S. Capital Wealth, LLC

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with a strategic Texas presence across Austin, Dallas and Georgetown, as well as offices in New York City, Massachusetts, and Florida, U.S. Capital Wealth LLC (“USCW”) is a premier independent, full-platform Registered Investment Advisor dedicated to delivering institutional-quality financial solutions with the personalized service of a boutique firm.

Founded in 2010, USCW was created to empower clients with access to a comprehensive wealth management experience. As a full-platform RIA, USCW offers the best of both worlds — integrating brokerage and advisory capabilities to deliver flexible solutions tailored to each client’s needs. Clients benefit from the capabilities of a large financial institution, while maintaining the personalized, high-touch approach of a boutique advisory firm.

USCW's team of seasoned financial professionals brings decades of institutional experience to help clients navigate complexity with clarity and confidence.

USCW serves distinguished clientele, including high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families, business owners, specialized industry professionals, institutions, and municipalities. Comprehensive offerings span investment management, risk mitigation, lending solutions, and fully integrated family office services — all tailored to each client's unique goals. To learn more, please visit: https://uscwealth.com.

Contact

Arax Investment Partners

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

arax@gagnierfc.com