Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Opens New Office in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, an Arax Investment Partners firm, today announced the opening of its new office in San Francisco, located at 580 California Street, Suite 2000. This permanent office location will serve as the anchor for Ashton Thomas’ operations across the Bay Area, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to providing bespoke support to individuals, families and businesses in San Francisco, Silicon Valley and beyond.

As previously announced, Ashton Thomas assembled its San Francisco-based team through a sequence of key hires, bringing together seasoned advisors with decades of experience in wealth management specific to the Bay Area market. Now with a permanent office location, the team provides bespoke advice to discerning clients enhanced by Ashton Thomas’ suite of industry-leading tax and wealth solutions, including access to state-of-the-art technology, thought leadership and new product offerings. With market-native knowledge, embedded connections throughout the financial ecosystem and a wide set of capabilities enabled by the Ashton Thomas platform, the team is positioned to be an advisory powerhouse in the Bay Area, serving a diverse range of clients including founders, executives, entrepreneurs, families and foundations.

“Our goal is to help clients shape their legacies with intention and clarity,” said Mark Cavalier, Managing Director, Partner and Private Wealth Advisor, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth. “We know what it takes to navigate the Bay Area wealth market – we’ve been here for over 30 years. We know that our clients need highly personalized solutions, informed by the most cutting-edge technology and research available in wealth management. As part of Ashton Thomas, we are able to amplify our efficacy as advisors with access to an expansive set of resources, in service of helping our clients achieve their visions.”

Aaron Brodt, CEO of Ashton Thomas, added, “As Ashton Thomas continues to grow across the country, we are pleased to reinforce our presence in San Francisco. Our team at 580 California Street has deep roots in the area, with the combination of experience, discipline, talent and resources necessary to provide a truly tailored experience to clients in this market. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of their practice.”

Ashton Thomas’ growing presence in San Francisco follows the steady development of its national reputation as a trusted partner helping clients preserve, grow and transition wealth across generations. Now with $10 billion in assets under management and office locations from coast to coast and in Hawaii, the firm is distinguished by its highly personalized client service and the quality of its advisors. The San Francisco office will offer a full spectrum of advisory services, including wealth management, tax planning and estate planning, all designed to provide clients with clarity, confidence and freedom in their financial lives.

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry. For more information, visit https://ashtonthomaspw.com/.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, is an SEC-registered investment adviser which provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

