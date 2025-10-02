U.S. Capital Wealth Ranked #1 on AdvizorPro’s List of Top 10 Independent RIAs in Houston

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Investment Partners (“Arax” or the “Company”), a premier wealth platform company backed by RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”), is pleased to announce that partner firm U.S. Capital Wealth (“USCW”) was ranked first on AdvizorPro’s 2025 list of the Top 10 Independent RIAs in Houston.

This accolade underscores USCW’s commitment to delivering personalized, high-quality wealth management services to its clients. USCW’s practice continues to grow rapidly with current AUM now at $11 billion. Industry recognition from AdvizorPro highlights the strength of the firm’s client-first model and sophisticated advisory capabilities in one of the nation’s most dynamic financial markets.

“To be named the top independent RIA in Houston is a testament to the hard work of our financial advisors and our team,” said Dave King, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Capital Wealth. “At USCW, our advisors blend deep localized knowledge with the institutional-grade expertise necessary to help our clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Our commitment to providing top-tier service has been a key driver of growth as we work with families, businesses and institutions throughout the Houston area, Texas and nationwide.”

“U.S. Capital Wealth has had an excellent year, and I’m proud to see the firm recognized as a leader in its home market,” said Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax Investment Partners. “This award is the latest in a sequence of accolades from wealth management industry leaders recognizing the impact of strategic development initiatives backed by the Arax platform. I look forward to continuing to work with Dave and the team.”

AdvizorPro’s ranking recognizes independent RIAs operating at scale in the Houston area, highlighting the leading experts providing advisory services amid the rapid growth of the Houston wealth management market. USCW was commended for its deployment of innovative technology and work with high-net-worth individuals.

About U.S. Capital Wealth

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with a strategic Texas presence across Austin, Dallas, and Georgetown, as well as offices in New York City, Massachusetts, and Florida, U.S. Capital Wealth LLC (“USCW”) is a premier independent, full-platform Registered Investment Advisor dedicated to delivering institutional-quality financial solutions with the personalized service of a boutique firm.

Founded in 2010, USCW was created to empower clients with access to a comprehensive wealth management experience. As a full-platform RIA, USCW offers the best of both worlds — integrating advisory and brokerage capabilities to deliver flexible solutions tailored to each client’s needs. Clients benefit from the capabilities of a large financial institution, while maintaining the personalized, high-touch approach of a boutique advisory firm.

USCW's team of seasoned financial professionals brings decades of institutional experience to help clients navigate complexity with clarity and confidence.

USCW serves distinguished clientele, including high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, business owners, specialized industry professionals, institutions, and municipalities. Comprehensive offerings span investment management, risk mitigation, lending solutions, and fully integrated family office services — all tailored to each client's unique goals. To learn more, please visit: https://uscwealth.com.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and elite advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies with strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. The firm currently manages $12 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business building mandate that focuses on three core industry verticals – Financial Services, Sports and Media & Entertainment. Over his 30-year investment career, Cardinale has partnered with founders and entrepreneurs to build some of the most iconic growth companies in their respective industries. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.

