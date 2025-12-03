Asia Broadband Prepares For Minting Of New Silver-Backed Cryptocurrency, as Silver Price Record High Rally Continues

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has developed a silver-backed token AABBS and is preparing the launch and minting processes of the new cryptocurrency. Planning is underway to mint AABBS in close proximity to the upcoming release of the next generation AABB Wallet.

The Company’s continued increases in quarterly silver production, along with numerous silver market price growth fundamentals, led to management’s commitment to create a new silver-backed token. World governments’ inflationary policies and Samsung’s plans to mass produce a silver-based electric vehicle (EV) batteries are just a few of the major demand influences that are expected to drive a silver price rally for years to come. Furthermore, approximately half of the AABB’s quarterly mining production is silver, which is expected to expand significantly through the Company’s processing plant in Etzatlan, Mexico. AABB began the accumulation of silver bullion from its production last year to back the new AABBS silver token release, in the same way as the Company created its gold-backed AABBG cryptocurrency.

Additionally, and due to popular demand, the Company is also considering minting a special collection of physical silver coins that could be available directly to the public to commemorate the AABBS launch.

“Numerous economic conditions are synergistically combining to create higher demand and record silver prices. We are excited to prepare for the launch our silver-backed token at such a favorable and strategic time,” stated Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

