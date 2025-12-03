Marotta Controls Launches Delta-V, a Comprehensive Line of In-Space Propulsion Components for Next-Gen Satellites

MONTVILLE, N.J., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a longstanding and leading innovator in aerospace and defense, today announced the launch of its new Delta-V product family, a comprehensive line of in-space propulsion components engineered to meet the needs of modern satellite and spacecraft manufacturers. Developed over the past five years, Delta-V brings Marotta’s proven “CoRe®” philosophy from the launch vehicle sector to orbit, offering off-the-shelf propulsion components that reduce lead times and streamline spacecraft development.

This new product line, already in production and in orbit, is Marotta’s latest strategic move to meet growing demand in the commercial space sector. It includes a robust catalog of fill/drain valves, thruster valves, isolation valves, latching valves, and pressure regulators — each designed and qualified to support both monopropellant and bipropellant propulsion architectures. The majority of components in the Delta-V lineup have already been integrated into commercial and government spacecraft, including lunar landers, which feature Marotta’s FDV060 valve for propellant service operations.

“We built Delta-V with the same philosophy that made our launch vehicle products a success: designing components spacecraft engineers can trust and procure quickly,” said Max Wolfinger, Vice President, Space Systems at Marotta Controls. “By transitioning from custom valve builds to a catalog-driven model, our customers can now design spacecraft around components that are already available. This dramatically reduces time to launch.”

Marotta’s investment in Delta-V has been substantial, spanning internal R&D, design-for-manufacturing innovations, and a scheduled expansion of its New Jersey-based production facilities. Multiple components in the new catalog were funded through Marotta’s Independent Research and Development (IRAD) programs and are currently being manufactured at scale.

“We’re providing a catalog of purpose-built spacecraft valves — shifting the approach from designing the components around the system to designing the system around the components,” added Jonathan Black, Senior Director, Space Programs and Business Development at Marotta Controls. “That means building satellites faster, at lower cost, and with fewer technical unknowns.”

The company reports that most lead times for Delta-V components are now measured in months instead of years, meeting the market needs for rapid spacecraft design, build, and manufacture.

As satellite constellations, lunar missions, and defense programs seek faster delivery and increased production volume, Delta-V positions Marotta as a key enabler of scalable propulsion infrastructure. The components are orbit-agnostic and have been designed for use across a wide range of mission profiles, from low Earth orbit (LEO) to cislunar transport.

“Our commitment to the space sector is accelerating,” said Patrick Marotta, President & CEO, Marotta Controls. “Delta-V represents our next step. With this product line, the company is bridging its heritage in precision controls with the industry’s growing need for ready-to-integrate, high-reliability propulsion systems.”

To learn more about Marotta’s Delta-V in-space propulsion product line and to download the full catalog, visit https://marotta.com/delta-v-propulsion-series.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

