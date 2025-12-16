Marotta Controls Awarded Patent for Innovative Control Surface Deployment and Actuation Mechanism

MONTVILLE, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a longstanding and leading innovator in aerospace and defense, today announced it has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 12,287,181 for its groundbreaking control surface deployment and actuation mechanism. This novel design combines the deployment and movement of control surfaces — such as fins used on missiles, guided munitions, and other maneuverable vehicles — into a single, compact unit. By integrating these functions into one device, the design saves space, simplifies integration, and improves overall reliability. The technology was developed by Marotta engineers: Vito Guardi, Travis Spaulding, John Albright, and Brett Seidman.

Deployment and actuation have traditionally required separate mechanisms, each occupying valuable system space and increasing potential points of failure. Marotta’s patented solution uses a single drive train to release and control the fins, eliminating the need for additional motors or release devices. This streamlined approach is particularly beneficial in space-constrained applications, such as gun-launched munitions, where every cubic inch counts.

“This invention was born from a customer challenge where the available space simply couldn’t accommodate multiple mechanisms,” said Vito Guardi, Senior Manager, Mechanical Engineering at Marotta Controls. “By rethinking how we deploy and drive fins, we developed a solution that not only fits the tight envelope but also enhances reliability and testability for high-performance systems.”

The mechanism also uniquely offers a resettable design, allowing full functional testing at the customer’s facility without sacrificing the hardware. Unlike one-time-use devices, which must be replaced after testing, Marotta’s system can be reloaded and retested, providing customers with confidence in its performance before deployment in the field.

While the patent was developed for a gun-launched guided round, its benefits extend to a wide range of platforms, including torpedoes, UAVs, and other systems where stowed control surfaces are advantageous for storage, transport, or aerodynamic performance.

“This patent reinforces Marotta’s reputation for solving the kinds of engineering challenges others shy away from,” said Guardi. “It also demonstrates our ability to innovate within severe constraints of space and performance, delivering solutions that keep our customers competitive in the most demanding environments.”

The patented technology has been successfully tested in high-G environments and has already demonstrated its value in meeting strict performance and integration requirements. It marks one of two U.S. patents awarded to Marotta in 2025; the other is for a new synchronous rectification technique used in high-current power conversion.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

