Inuvo Launches Ranger: AI Tool for Ad Quality and Compliance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of artificial intelligence AdTech solutions, today announced the launch of Ranger, an advanced quality assurance and compliance feature within its Campsight system. Campsight is Inuvo’s integrated environment for managing content, campaigns, and regulatory oversight.

Ranger is designed to verify that every ad creative is accurate, relevant, and consistent with the page a user sees after clicking the ad. This ensures higher-quality engagement and builds trust in the advertising ecosystem.

The launch of Ranger follows Inuvo’s recent webinar, which focused on maintaining compliance in search-based advertising. The session underscored the growing importance of regulatory alignment across the ad ecosystem and highlighted Inuvo’s leadership in developing solutions that promote transparency, message integrity, and responsible advertising practices.

“The speed of producing high-volume ad creatives, especially with new AI tools, has created a challenge,” said Jeremy Chrysler, Vice President of Inuvo Search Products. “It's now easier for ads to mislead users about the landing page's content or inadvertently violate advertising rules. Ranger solves this problem.”

By ensuring message integrity, Ranger confirms that the tone, claims, and offers in an ad precisely match what users find on the landing page, leading to lower bounce rates and better-qualified conversions. Achieving this accuracy is complex because ads are dynamic and fragmented across various networks, using different formats like text, carousel, and video.

Ranger tackles this complexity through direct network integrations and AI-based analysis that brings clarity and consistency to the creative review process. The tool also reviews video and multimedia ads, automatically transcribing them and analyzing visual and audio content to ensure all claims and messages are consistent.

“Ranger gives us a new level of clarity regarding the quality of our ad creatives,” said Dana Robbins, SVP of Inuvo. “By integrating this technology within Campsight, we can fully connect our content, campaigns, and compliance efforts, ensuring our advertisers reach the right users with accurate and effective messages.”

Currently deployed internally across Inuvo’s marketing operations, the company plans to make Ranger available to other advertisers, agencies, and ad-buying platforms. This expansion will allow marketers to embed automated creative verification directly into their workflows—saving time, reducing risk, and improving performance at scale.

Combined with Campsight’s existing tools, Ranger strengthens Inuvo’s commitment to responsible monetization, transparent advertising, and a better user experience.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey® AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Inuvo's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions, and prospects are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in Inuvo’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Inuvo’s website at Investor Relations - Inuvo®. All information in this press release is current as of the date of release, and Inuvo undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

