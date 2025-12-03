Champion Safe Announces Significant Growth with Courtesy Sporting and Pawn in Carlsbad, NM

Long-time dealer expands safe purchases as demand rises for heavier-built, high-value security products

Provo, UT, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand, is proud to announce strong YEAR-OVER-YEAR ORDERING GROWTH OF ALMOST 30% from Courtesy Sporting and Pawn, a trusted firearms and sporting goods retailer serving southeastern New Mexico for more than 25 years. Owned and operated by Shawn Mitchell, Courtesy Sporting and Pawn has steadily increased its safe purchases from Champion to meet growing customer demand for heavier, better-built safes across a wide range of price points.

Courtesy Sporting and Pawn began with just three firearms in stock and today maintains an inventory of over 1,500 firearms, supported by a reputation for integrity, product knowledge, and exceptional customer service. As the Carlsbad region experiences continued economic expansion, customer interest in secure storage solutions has risen sharply, prompting Courtesy to expand its safe categories and increase its Champion orders.

“Shawn and his team understand exactly what customers want: real American Made Steel, real weight, and real value,” said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company. “Their growth in Champion ordering reflects a strong regional market and Shawn’s commitment to stocking safes that deliver substance, not shortcuts. Courtesy Sporting and Pawn is an ideal partner—knowledgeable, customer-driven, and dedicated to long-term relationships.”

Mitchell credits Champion’s build quality and value as driving factors in his expanding safe inventory.

“Champion offers the best value, pound for pound and dollar for dollar, in the safe industry,” Mitchell said. “I tell my customers that I have a real safe for each price point—not the kind of lightweight imports seen from many Asian manufacturers. Champion’s full line gives me the ability to offer serious construction without forcing customers into just one tier.”

Champion Safe Company values long-standing partnerships with independently owned retailers like Courtesy Sporting and Pawn. By working closely with an established family business, Champion ensures southeastern New Mexico customers have access to a broad selection of safes engineered for strength, durability, and long-term investment.

About Courtesy Sporting and Pawn

Courtesy Sporting and Pawn has served the Carlsbad community and surrounding region for 25 years, offering a continually expanding selection of firearms, sporting goods, and safes backed by trusted, personalized service.

Visit today to explore the full range of Champion and American Rebel Safes:

(575) 887-1811

1095 N Canal St Ste B Carlsbad, NM 88220

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

