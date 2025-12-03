Bitget and Julián Alvarez Team Up to Show How GetAgent Makes Every Trader Play Smarter

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has released the second video in its LALIGA collaboration series, this time starring football champion Julián Alvarez and the exchange’s AI-powered crypto assistant, GetAgent . The new film leans into a playful twist: Alvarez’s “secret coach” isn’t a person at all, it’s an AI built to think fast, read patterns, and help traders make sharper decisions the same way a world-class forward reads the field.

The video blends pitch-side intelligence with trading strategy, showing how the instincts that drive Alvarez in high-pressure moments mirror the data-driven signals GetAgent delivers to users in real time. Over the past months, GetAgent has already proven its cultural pull with Bitcoin Wallpaper Day, a global moment in which users generated personalized BTC market art through AI, and the ongoing AI Trading Camp, which guides newcomers through hands-on, conversational learning. Together, these touchpoints highlight how Bitget has been shaping an AI-driven trading culture long before this campaign. Julián’s appearance now becomes the next layer of that story, turning GetAgent from a quiet product breakthrough into a personality that users recognize and interact with every day.

Ignacio Franco, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget, said the collaboration captures a shared truth between elite football and smart trading. “Great players aren’t defined by luck, they’re defined by preparation, timing, and the right guidance. GetAgent brings that same advantage to traders by transforming raw data into decisions they can act on with confidence. Partnering with Julián lets us show, in a relatable way, how the right intelligence can change the game.”

The Julián Alvarez spot continues Bitget’s expansion of its UEX vision, where AI, trading tools, and cultural storytelling meet in a single ecosystem. As Bitget evolves beyond the boundaries of a traditional exchange, features like GetAgent sit at the center of a broader strategy to provide users with professional-grade intelligence and everyday usability.

The best crypto AI is getting even smarter. Bitget is preparing a new mode for GetAgent that takes the assistant from quick market insights to deeper, more intuitive analysis, helping users move from hesitation to confident decision-making in a matter of seconds.

The new video with Julián Alvarez is now live across Bitget’s platforms, continuing the brand’s commitment to merging culture, sport, and smarter trading in the UEX era.

