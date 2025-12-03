Silobreaker and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Cyber Threat Intelligence Solutions to the Public Sector

Unified Intelligence Platform Now Available for Government Agencies

LONDON and RESTON, Va., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silobreaker, a leading security and threat intelligence technology company trusted by analysts, security leaders and risk teams, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Silobreaker’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s AI-powered intelligence analytics platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We’re excited to partner with Carahsoft to make Silobreaker’s intelligence analytics platform easily accessible to Government and Public Sector agencies,” said Geoff Brown, CEO of Silobreaker. “This partnership streamlines procurement by offering a trusted, compliant channel to acquire our technology’s advanced capabilities. It’s an important step in supporting Government mission owners with the analytics, speed and intelligence needed to navigate evolving threats.”

Silobreaker’s platform automates the collection, aggregation and analysis of data from both open and dark web sources, providing intelligence teams with a flexible, fast and scalable workspace aligned with priority intelligence requirements (PIRs). The platform helps agencies identify emerging risks and improve operational resilience. Silobreaker enhances situational awareness and supports intelligence-driven decisions to mitigate cyber, physical and geopolitical threats with speed and precision.

“Silobreaker delivers real-time intelligence and advanced open source intelligence (OSINT) capabilities that help agencies quickly surface critical insights and respond efficiently to risks,” said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft. “The platform enables agencies to identify and monitor threats with greater operational visibility. Carahsoft and its reseller partners look forward to working with Silobreaker to deliver cyber resilience solutions across the Public Sector.”

Silobreaker’s services and solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or Silobreaker@carahsoft.com. Explore Silobreaker’s solutions here.

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker is a leading security and threat intelligence technology company that provides powerful insights on emerging risks and opportunities in near-real time. It automates the collection, aggregation and analysis of data from open and dark web sources in a single platform, allowing intelligence teams to produce and disseminate high-quality, actionable reports in line with priority intelligence requirements (PIRs). This enables global enterprises to make intelligence-led decisions to safeguard their business from cyber, physical and geopolitical threats, mitigate risks and maximize business value. Learn more here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Open Source Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

