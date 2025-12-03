Digital Check Certifies TellerScan®, CheXpress® Scanners with macOS 26

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check Corp. has announced native support for macOS 26 “Tahoe” across its current TellerScan and CheXpress scanner families. The certification applies to Digital Check’s new TellerScan TS250 and CheXpress CX35 check scanner models, as well as to existing TS240 and CX30 devices, that use the latest version of the Digital Check API (DCC API).

The certification process, which also included testing with the Apple M4 series processor, underscores Digital Check’s commitment to supporting the latest macOS versions as quickly as possible for the growing number of customers who use Mac hardware. The previous release, macOS 15 “Sequoia,” was certified by Digital Check with TellerScan and CheXpress scanners in November 2024.

“Our goal is to provide a consistent and seamless experience for all Mac owners who use our products, and that includes promptly testing and certifying new macOS releases,” says John Gudenburr, Digital Check’s vice president of engineering. “Our DCC API leverages the native drivers already present in macOS, which mean fewer changes, simpler testing, and faster qualification with each new release of macOS.”

In a departure from previous iterations, Digital Check’s two newest scanners, the TS250 and CX35-Network, already offered a way to support macOS by running in network mode. The new models’ SimpleSwitch technology allows the scanner to operate either as a network device or as a traditional USB-connected peripheral.

“Our network-ready scanners can communicate using common browser-based HTTP/S commands, which lends them the flexibility to operate in a wide variety of environments,” Gudenburr says. “For those using a traditional USB connection, certifying native macOS support is a way to keep as many options open as possible for our customers.”

Native macOS 26 support was achieved without any new modifications to the current DCC API for Mac, meaning all customers using the most recent API will have macOS 26 support without making any additional updates.

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry with the most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Through our nextScan, ST Imaging, and Avivatech business units, we provide world-class solutions in microfilm reading and conversion, cash automation, and related software technology. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com.