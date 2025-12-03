Demand for Early and Accurate Diagnosis Pushes Ultra-High-End CT Scanners Market Toward USD 10.69 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ultra-high-end CT scanners market size is calculated at USD 6.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 10.69 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.16% for the forecasted period.

The growth of the market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis, and advancements in technology.

Key Takeaways

North America held approximately a 39% share in the global ultra-high-end CT scanners market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By technology type, the 256–320 slice CT scanners segment held an approximate 38% share in the market in 2024.

By technology type, the photon-counting CT (spectral CT) segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By application type, the Cardiovascular imaging segment held approximately a 32% share in the market in 2024.

By application type, the oncology imaging segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By detector type, the conventional energy-integrating detectors (EID) segment held approximately a 60% share in the market in 2024.

By detector type, the photon-counting detectors (PCD) segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals (tertiary & speciality centres) segment held an approximate 55% share in the global ultra-high-end CT scanners market in 2024.

By end user, the diagnostic imaging centres segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

The ultra-high-end CT scanners market is driven by growing technological innovations like dual energy capabilities, artificial intelligence (AI) integration, and photo counting detectors. The ultra-high-end CT scanners encompass the development, production, and commercialisation of premium computed tomography (CT) systems offering ultra-fast imaging speeds, high spatial resolution, and advanced spectral or photon-counting capabilities. These systems (typically ≥256-slice and dual-source or spectral detectors) enable ultra-precise cardiac imaging, whole-organ perfusion, oncology staging, neurovascular assessment, and trauma diagnosis.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Ultra-High-End CT Scanners Market?

The main market drivers for ultra-high-end CT scanners are the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular conditions, the increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis, and advancements in technology like AI-powered imaging, photon-counting detectors, and dual-energy CT. These factors fuel the need for high-resolution, fast, and specialised imaging to improve patient outcomes. Additionally, growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets and higher healthcare spending in developed regions also contribute to market growth.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Ultra-High-End CT Scanners Market?

Specialisation: The market is moving toward a diverse array of specialised systems, some optimised for dose efficiency, others for speed, and some for broad volume coverage, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

AI integration: Artificial intelligence is being integrated into CT scanners for tasks such as automatic dose adjustment, protocol selection, and image reconstruction to improve efficiency and reduce radiation exposure.

Ultra-high resolution: The development of nano-CT scanners is driven by the demand for sub-micron precision in research, oncology, and neurology, with 50 nm resolution systems gaining traction in niche applications.

Shift in clinical applications: While oncology remains the largest application, the neurology sector is the fastest-growing, followed by significant growth in the musculoskeletal area.

What Is the Growing Challenge in the Ultra-High-End CT Scanners Market?

The ultra-high-end CT scanner market faces challenges from high acquisition and maintenance costs, a shortage of skilled personnel, rapid technological advancements, and regulatory hurdles. These high costs limit adoption for smaller healthcare facilities, while the pace of innovation requires continuous, expensive upgrades. Regulatory approvals, reimbursement policies, and the need for trained staff to operate complex systems are also significant barriers.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Ultra-High-End CT Scanners Market in 2024?

North America held approximately a 39% share in the global ultra-high-end CT scanners market in 2024. The North American market for ultra-high-end CT scanners is robust, driven by a high prevalence of chronic diseases, a strong healthcare infrastructure, and significant investment in advanced technology, especially in the United States. The growth drivers include the need for better imaging for cancer and cardiovascular diseases, strategic partnerships between manufacturers, and favorable reimbursement policies, which drive the growth of the market in the region.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Ultra-High-End CT Scanners Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The ultra-high-end CT scanner market in the Asia Pacific region is growing, driven by demand from large hospital chains for advanced diagnostic tools like photon-counting and high-slice systems. Japan leads in market penetration due to its advanced infrastructure, while countries like China and India are seeing strong growth due to government incentives and rising chronic disease cases. The growth of the market is driven by the need for advanced cancer detection, cardiovascular imaging, and image-guided radiation therapy.

Segmental Insights

By technology type,

The 256–320 slice CT scanners segment held an approximate 38% share in the market in 2024. 256–320 slice CT scanners are widely used in advanced diagnostic settings because they offer exceptional image speed, whole-organ coverage, and reduced motion artefacts. These systems are particularly effective for cardiac and trauma imaging, allowing clinicians to capture detailed 3D datasets in a single rotation. Their ability to perform rapid, high-resolution scans continues to drive adoption across tertiary hospitals.

The photon-counting CT (spectral CT) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Photon-counting CT scanners represent the next generation of high-precision imaging, providing superior spatial resolution, improved tissue differentiation, and lower radiation doses compared to conventional systems. Their advanced detector design enables multi-energy imaging in a single scan, making them highly suitable for oncology, cardiovascular diagnostics, and complex clinical research applications. Growing investments in premium radiology infrastructure accelerate demand.

By application type,

The cardiovascular imaging segment held approximately a 32% share in the market in 2024. Ultra-high-end CT scanners play a critical role in cardiovascular imaging by offering fast acquisition times, detailed coronary artery visualisation, and accurate plaque characterisation. Photon counting and high-slice CT systems help clinicians detect early stages of heart disease with high diagnostic confidence. Their ability to assess cardiac function and anatomy non-invasively supports strong adoption in cardiac speciality centres.

The oncology imaging segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. In oncology, these scanners enable highly detailed tumour visualisation, staging, and treatment planning. Their superior spatial resolution helps detect small lesions with greater clarity, improving early diagnosis and longitudinal monitoring. Multi-energy capabilities provide enhanced tissue characterisation, while faster scanning speeds reduce motion artefacts. As cancer care advances, premium CT technology becomes essential for precision imaging.

By detector type,

The conventional energy-integrating detectors (EID) segment held approximately a 60% share in the market in 2024. Conventional energy-integrating detectors are widely used due to their proven reliability and cost-effectiveness. They capture high-resolution images by integrating all incoming X-ray energy into a single signal. Although they provide strong image quality, they lack the spectral precision of photon-counting detectors. These systems remain standard in many high-end CT scanners, especially where budget considerations matter.

The photon-counting detectors (PCD) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Photon counting detectors are transforming CT imaging by capturing individual photons and assigning precise energy values to each. This results in sharper images, enhanced contrast, and significantly improved lesion detectability with reduced noise. The technology also supports lower radiation doses and better material differentiation, making it ideal for advanced diagnostic centres and research settings.

By end user,

The hospitals (tertiary & speciality centres) segment held an approximate 55% share in the global ultra-high-end CT scanners market in 2024. Tertiary and speciality hospitals are the primary adopters of ultra-high-end CT scanners because they require advanced imaging capabilities for complex cardiac, oncology, trauma, and neurological cases. These centres prioritise precision diagnostics, multi-modality integration, and high patient throughput. Investments in cutting-edge photon counting systems and high-slice scanners support their role as regional referral and advanced care hubs.

The diagnostic imaging centres segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Independent diagnostic imaging centres are increasingly investing in ultra-high-end CT scanners to expand service offerings and attract complex referrals. These scanners allow them to deliver premium cardiac and oncology imaging with high accuracy and shorter scan times. Competitive healthcare markets and patient demand for faster, clearer results drive adoption among large imaging networks and urban diagnostic chains.

Recent Developments

In August 2025, to launch a new portfolio of mobile CT products, a collaboration between Samsung India and NeuroLogica was announced. These products will provide an AI-powered system to enhance the accessibility of advanced imaging.

In March 2025, to launch photon-counting CT technology, a press conference titled “Unlocking the Future of Screening & Diagnostics with Photon-Counting CT Technology” was held by Bumrungrad International Hospital. This technology provides high-resolution images, accuracy, and speed, which help in the early detection of diseases.

Who are Ultra-High-End CT Scanners Market Key Players?

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Healthcare (Fujifilm Group)

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Carestream Health Inc.

Medtronic plc

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Esaote S.p.A.

Shimadzu Corporation

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Planmed Oy

CurveBeam AI Ltd.

Micro-X Ltd.

Analogic Corporation



Segments Covered in The Report

By Technology Type

256–320 Slice CT Scanners

512–640 Slice CT Scanners

Dual-Source CT Scanners

Photon-Counting CT (Spectral CT)

Others (Dynamic Volume, Energy-Discriminating CT)



By Application

Cardiovascular Imaging

Oncology Imaging

Neurology & Stroke Assessment

Musculoskeletal & Orthopedic Imaging

Pulmonary & Infectious Disease Imaging

Others (Trauma, Paediatrics, Research)

By Detector Type

Conventional Energy-Integrating Detectors (EID)

Photon-Counting Detectors (PCD)

Dual-Layer Spectral Detectors



By End User

Hospitals (Tertiary & Specialty Centers)

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Academic & Research Institutes

Cardiology & Oncology Clinics

Others (Veterinary, Mobile Units)



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





