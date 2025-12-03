SEALSQ Hosts Strategic Gathering in Provence, France to Celebrate 2025 Achievements and Present Its Vision for 2026

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ’s long-term 2030 goal: the development of its own secure sovereign quantum computer

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that on December 2, 2025, it organized a special gathering in Provence to celebrate the Company’s remarkable milestones in 2025 and to outline its ambitious vision for 2026/2030.

During the event, SEALSQ’s management team highlighted major accomplishments of the year, including significant technological breakthroughs such as the development of the first chip designed for resisting to the quantum era engineered in France. The Company also celebrated its successful uplisting on NASDAQ as a newly recognized unicorn, marking SEALSQ as one of the fastest-growing technology firms in the emerging quantum era.

On November 18, the company reaffirmed its FY 2025 revenue guidance and reiterated expectations for a strong acceleration in growth for 2026. This momentum is driven by expanding customer demand, the impact of the acquisition of IC’Alps, and the scaling of the company’s post-quantum product roadmap.

SEALSQ’s revenue guidance for FY 2025 of $17.5 million – $20.0 million, represents full-year growth of 59% – 82% YoY. Following strong revenue growth during the first nine months of 2025, where SEALSQ reported preliminary revenues of $9.9 million, an increase of 41% YoY, with $5.1 million achieved in Q3 2025 alone, the Company expects this upward trend to continue into Q4 2025.

Year-to-date growth has been supported primarily by renewed demand for SEALSQ’s core products and the consolidation of two months of revenue from IC’Alps, following its acquisition on August 4, 2025.

SEALSQ’s leadership also presented its strategic roadmap for 2026. With more than €450 million in cash reserves, the company is positioned to accelerate its expansion through potential targeted acquisitions, planned new product lines, and continued innovation. These initiatives support SEALSQ’s long-term 2030 goal: the development of its own secure sovereign quantum computer.

The gathering in Provence also served as an opportunity to thank the SEALSQ France team, whose dedication and expertise have made these achievements possible. Company executives joined the team for a celebratory dinner to express their appreciation for their continued commitment and exceptional work.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

