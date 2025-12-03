RJ Logistics Receives Dana Diverse Supplier of the Year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RJ Logistics , a customer focused third-party logistics (3PL) provider serving North America, has been selected by Dana Incorporated for the 2024 Diverse Supplier of the Year honor. The recognition was presented during the 2024 Dana Supplier Awards ceremony.

The program recognizes standout partners across three categories: Diverse Supplier of the Year, Indirect Supplier of the Year, and Sustainability Supplier of the Year. The award to RJ Logistics was presented by Jason Cascio, Sr. Director, Global Logistics and Trade Compliance.

Dana’s supplier diversity program reflects a long-term commitment to expanding opportunities with diverse partners. The company reports that the program represents over 350 million dollars, or 15% of managed spend.

“Being named Dana’s 2024 Diverse Supplier of the Year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the trust our teams have built together over nearly a decade,” said Zyljana Mersinaj, Director of Business Development at RJ Logistics. “As a women-owned logistics provider, we are committed to pairing competitive, reliable capacity with clear communication so Dana’s plants can operate with confidence across every lane we serve.”

RJ Logistics is a women-owned logistics provider with offices in Southfield, Michigan; Laredo, Texas; and Indianapolis, Indiana. The company has served as a Dana partner for nearly ten years. In addition, the 3PL provider has delivered competitive rates and strong on-time performance as well as implemented a bonded carrier solution from Suffolk to Laredo to support India-to-Mexico material flows. RJ Logistics is also recognized as a top charitable contributor.

Customer feedback from Dana locations highlights reliable execution and clear communication:

“RJ Logistics is always timely with their pickups and deliveries and accepts loads with short notice. Dispatch is extremely helpful and proactive with communications.” — Janey Newsom, Dry Ridge

“Excellent communication and timing of closing bonds.” — Mike Denio, Suffolk

“Always positive experiences with the RJ team.” — Kevin Williams, Henderson





RJ Logistics appreciates the recognition and looks forward to continuing to support Dana with consistent, high-quality logistics services.

About the Dana Supplier Awards

About RJ Logistics

RJ Logistics simplifies complex transportation and logistics challenges across North America through innovative technology and a customer-centric approach. With deep expertise in the automotive, manufacturing, automation, robotics, and Department of Defense industries, we provide reliable dry van, open-deck, cross-border, and expedited transportation solutions. As a SmartWay Transport Partner committed to sustainability and a champion of supply chain security, RJ Logistics adheres to CTPAT best practices and partners with a network of CTPAT-certified carriers to ensure the integrity of your shipments.

Media Contact:

Makayla Cruz

LeadCoverage

makayla@leadcoverage.com