Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE); Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH); Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS); and Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) – Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) as securities fraud class action complaint allegations have survived a motion to dismiss.

Current Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) shareholders who have held Five Below shares since prior to December 1, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.



Why? Key allegations of a securities fraud class action complaint against Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), and certain of its officers, have now survived a motion to dismiss. The underlying complaint alleges that, Five Below, Inc., via certain of its officers and directors, provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about Five Below’s financial strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024.

On August 25, 2025, key allegations of the underlying class action survived defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint. The court determined that: “Plaintiffs plausibly allege that . . . Five Below was having serious issues executing on their trend-right strategy and stocking trending items in stores.” Moreover, certain statements regarding “the extent and cause of shrink are material to investors, misleading by omission, and thus actionable.”

If you have held Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares since prior to December 1, 2022, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), shares prior to February 5, 2025 and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), through certain of its officers, failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning Molina Healthcare's "medical cost trend assumptions"; (2) that Molina Healthcare was experiencing a "dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend"; (3) that Molina Healthcare's near term growth was dependent on a lack of "utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services"; and (4) as a result, Molina Healthcare's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut.

If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), shares prior to February 5, 2025 and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares prior to December 4, 2024, or acquired Synopsys shares in exchange for shares of Ansys, Inc. ("Ansys") common stock, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed underlying securities fraud class action complaint, on March 14, 2024, Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) filed with the SEC a registration statement for the acquisition of ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) which was declared effective on April 17, 2024. On April 17, 2024, Synopsys filed with the SEC a prospectus for the Acquisition of ANSYS. The Acquisition Materials stated that ANSYS shareholders would receive $197.00 in cash and 0.345 shares of Synopsys common stock in exchange for each share of ANSYS they held at the time of the merger. Unbeknownst to investors, leading up to and at the time of the Acquisition, Synopsys’ historical revenue and profit growth as represented in their Acquisition Materials were artificially inflated by the Company’s unsustainable business practices. Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose the following adverse facts: (1) the Company’s growing emphasis on artificial intelligence (“AI”) customers, who require more customization, was weakening the economics of its Design IP business; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s road map and resource choices were unlikely to achieve their intended outcomes; (3) these issues were materially harming the Company’s financial performance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects that when made were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 9, 2025, Synopsys released its Q3 2025 results and acknowledged, for the first time that its Design IP business had “underperformed expectations,” design IP revenue had fallen 8% year-over-year, and the Company would need to “pivot” its road map and IP resources toward stronger-growth areas. Synopsys also revealed that several anticipated IP deals had not materialized and that issues involving a major foundry customer had contributed to the shortfall. The market reacted swiftly on this news with the stock price plunging 35.8% overnight, falling from $604.37 to $387.78 per share, erasing billions in market capitalization.

If you purchased Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares prior to December 4, 2024, or acquired Synopsys shares in exchange for shares of Ansys, Inc. ("Ansys") common stock, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) shares prior to March 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY: As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Unicycive's readiness and ability to satisfy the FDA's manufacturing compliance requirements was overstated; (ii) the oxylanthanum carbonate new drug application's regulatory prospects were likewise overstated; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading when made.

If you purchased Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), shares prior to March 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

