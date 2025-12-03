Bitget Lists Zcash (ZEC) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the listing of Zcash (ZEC) for spot trading. Trading for the ZEC/USDT pair will open on December 3, 2025, 11:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from December 4, 2025, 12:00 (UTC).

Zcash brings privacy to the forefront of digital finance through advanced zero-knowledge technology that enables fully encrypted transactions without compromising blockchain auditability. As the first crypto to implement trustless zero-knowledge proofs for peer-to-peer payments, Zcash allows users to validate transactions securely while keeping sensitive details, including addresses, amounts, and balances, shielded from public view. With a capped supply of 21 million ZEC and a halving schedule modeled after Bitcoin, Zcash combines scarcity with sophisticated privacy engineering. The network operates as a decentralized, permissionless protocol, giving users full control over their funds while maintaining transparent consensus at the protocol layer. By offering optional privacy within a verifiable blockchain environment, Zcash has become a preferred choice for users seeking greater financial confidentiality in everyday transactions and long-term savings. Its encryption framework positions it as a core privacy asset within the broader crypto ecosystem.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Zcash (ZEC) further broadens these opportunities, strengthening Bitget’s role in advancing its Universal Exchange vision by offering a variety of token assets.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , XRP price and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet runs as the leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built-in the platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

