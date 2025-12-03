Water Treatment Chemicals Market Growth Outlook: CAGR of 6.67% and Value Reaching USD 72.46 Billion by 2032

Burlingame, CA, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is estimated to be valued at USD 46.11 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 72.46 Bn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.67% from 2025 to 2032. Rapid urbanization, rising population levels, and expanding industrial activities are driving stronger demand for water treatment chemicals across both municipal and industrial sectors. Stringent environmental regulations—including EPA effluent standards, zero-liquid-discharge requirements, and PFAS restrictions—are pushing utilities and industries to adopt advanced coagulants, biocides, corrosion inhibitors, and next-generation scale control chemicals.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Key Takeaways

Water treatment chemical demand is anticipated to remain high in the industrial sector, with this application accounting for 70% of the market share in 2025.

North America is slated to maintain its dominance, capturing 30% of the global water treatment chemicals market share in 2025.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a highly lucrative market for water treatment chemical manufacturers during the forecast period.

Growing Water Scarcity Concerns Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest water treatment chemicals market analysis outlines key factors fueling industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the increasing water scarcity concerns globally.

Rapid urbanization, population growth and industrial expansion are increasing freshwater demand worldwide. Many regions face water stress or depletion of existing sources. This is pushing reuse/recycling of water and, in turn, driving demand for water treatment chemicals.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), half of the world’s population could be living in areas facing water scarcity by 2025. As a result, the future of water treatment chemical market looks promising.

Growing scarcity of freshwater resources necessitates more efficient treatment and reuse, as well as the use of alternative sources like desalinated water. This trend is expected to boost sales of water treatment chemicals, which are essential for all these processes.

High Raw Material Costs and Safety Concerns Limited Market Growth

The global water treatment chemicals market outlook looks promising, owing to rising demand for safe and clean drinking water. However, high raw material costs and safety-related challenges might slow down market growth to some extent.

Water treatment chemicals are usually made from materials like petrochemicals, minerals, and metals. The cost of these materials can change because of global oil prices and problems in the supply chain. When prices go up, it becomes more expensive to produce these chemicals, which means cities and industries have to pay more for them.

In addition, safety concerns are becoming a significant challenge for manufacturers. Conventional chemicals like chlorine and aluminum-based coagulants can produce hazardous by-products and sludge, prompting regulators to impose strict limits on their use as well as disposal. This could reduce overall water treatment chemicals market demand during the forthcoming period.

Implementation of Stringent Regulations Creating Lucrative Growth Avenues

Governments around the world are introducing strict regulations to improve water quality and control wastewater discharge. These rules are encouraging industries to use better water treatment methods, which will likely increase the demand for water treatment chemicals in the future.

Similarly, regulatory bodies like the EPA are increasingly enforcing stricter water quality, wastewater discharge, reuse, and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) norms. Such policies are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of water treatment chemicals.

For example, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) recently introduced new rules for its Advanced Water Purification Program to promote water recycling and reuse. These rules require the use of advanced treatment processes that often rely on water treatment chemicals.

Emerging Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trends

Shift towards eco-friendly water treatment chemicals is a key growth-shaping trend in the market. There is a growing preference for biodegradable, non-toxic, and less energy-intensive chemicals due to sustainability goals and environmental awareness. Companies are investing in green formulations like bio-based coagulants and corrosion inhibitors, aligning with global sustainability trends.

The growing need for safe and clean drinking water is boosting the water treatment market. Countries around the world are investing more in water purification and wastewater treatment systems to meet the needs of a rising population and prevent waterborne diseases. This is increasing the use of treatment chemicals such as coagulants, flocculants, and disinfectants. For example, in April 2025, SUEZ and the Syndicat Mixte d’Eau Potable Rhône-Sud introduced a new PFAS treatment solution for drinking water.

Robust industrial growth is expected to boost water treatment chemical sales during the forecast period. Industries like power generation, oil & gas, mining, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals are large users of treated water and thus need water treatment chemicals for process water, cooling, effluent, etc. As these industry sectors expand in emerging markets, demand for chemicals in treatment rises.

Technological advancements and innovation in treatment chemicals are supporting market expansion. Smart dosing systems, nanotechnology-based formulations, and bio-based innovations are enhancing efficiency as well as broadening the applications of water treatment chemicals.

Analyst’s View

“The global water treatment chemicals industry is set to record moderate growth, owing to growing water scarcity, rising demand for safe and clean drinking water, implementation of stringent environmental regulations, and shift towards eco-friendly water treatment chemicals,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Event Description and Impact Global Water Scarcity Crisis and Climate Change Description: Unprecedented Drought Conditions in Major Economies. Impact: Driving increased demand for advanced water recycling and desalination chemicals, particularly membrane antiscalants and biocides. Tightening Environmental Regulations Description: EU's Green Deal and Chemical Strategy Implementation. Impact: Forcing reformulation of traditional chemicals toward eco-friendly alternatives, impacting R&D costs as well as market positioning. Technological Breakthroughs in Water Treatment Description: Nanotechnology Integration. Impact: Creating new market segments for nano-enhanced coagulants and photocatalytic treatment chemicals.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in water treatment chemicals market report include:

Suez S.A.

BASF SE

Kemira OYJ

Ecolab Inc.

BWA Water Additives

Cortec Corporation

Baker Huges Incorporated

DowDuPont Inc.

Solenis LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Key Developments

In April 2025, BASF Care Chemicals expanded its sustainable chelating‑agent portfolio with the launch of Trilon® G, a new chelating agent based on GLDA chemistry. It is designed to enhance cleaning efficiency and deliver superior results across diverse applications.

In April 2024, Gradiant launched CURE Chemicals, a new line of chemicals for the world’s essential industries. These include biocides, coagulants and flocculants, corrosion and scale inhibitors, and antiscalants. They are designed to set new standards in environmental sustainability and operational efficiency for the important industries.

Market Segmentation

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By Product Type

Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

pH Adjusters & Stabilizers

Biocides & Disinfectants

Others (Chelating agents, etc.)

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By Application

Industrial

Municipal

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



