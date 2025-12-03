Seasonal Vaccines Market Accelerating Growth and Rising Opportunities Through 2035

Ottawa, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The seasonal vaccines market is rapidly advancing on a scale, with expectations of accumulating hundreds of millions in revenue between 2025 and 2035. Market forecasts suggest robust growth, driven by increased investment, innovation, and rising demand across industries.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

By vaccine type, the influenza vaccines segment led the market in 2024.

By vaccine type, the RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) vaccines segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By technology platform type, the inactivated/split virion vaccines segment led the seasonal vaccines market in 2024.

By technology platform type, the mRNA-based vaccines segment is expected to register rapid expansion in the coming years.

By route of administration type, the intramuscular segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By route of administration type, the intranasal segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the studied years.

By end user, the public health agencies segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By end user, the pharmacies & retail vaccination centers segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034.

Spurring Nanoparticle-based Vaccines: What are the Major Impacting Factors in the Seasonal Vaccines?

Primarily, the seasonal vaccines market refers to those immunizations that are administered periodically, basically annually, to develop protection against infectious diseases. A rise in cases of influenza, government support for immunisation programs, and accelerating public awareness are fueling the market progression. Current developments include the use of nanoparticles showing influenza antigens to elicit robust immune responses, such as FluMos-v1 and FluMos-v2 (developed by NIAID) are in clinical trials. Alongside, the industry is fostering a combination vaccine to mitigate against respiratory pathogens simultaneously.

What are the Key Drivers in the Seasonal Vaccines Market?

The globe is pushing to raise public awareness regarding the significance of preventive healthcare and the beneficial effects of vaccines, which further fuels demand among all age groups. Besides this, many pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in R&D, resulting in products and the progression of groundbreaking technologies, including mRNA and recombinant platforms, which boost vaccine efficiency and development pace. Also, well-developed and developing countries are encouraging a stable, large-scale global production capacity for seasonal vaccines to ensure a persistent supply and the ability to scale up production when required.

What are the Revolutionary Trends in the Seasonal Vaccines Market?

In November 2025, PAHO reinforced regional collaboration for R&D and production of vaccines and other mRNA-based health technologies in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In March 2025, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, collaborated with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to accelerate the development of a self-amplifying messenger ribonucleic acid (saRNA) vaccine for the Nipah virus.

In October 2025, CSL Seqirus partnered with the country’s Ministry of Health to localise advanced influenza vaccine manufacturing in Saudi Arabia.



What is the Major Challenge in the Seasonal Vaccines Market?

One of the crucial limitations in the overall expansion is the need for lengthy and complex timelines, such as up to 12 months, for the traditional egg-based manufacturing process. This creates a significant hurdle in the development of vaccines for emerging viral strains. Also, the requirement of timely access to hundreds of components and a strong, temperature-controlled "cold chain" is impacts as a barrier.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Capture a Major Share of the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America led with the largest revenue share by 40% of the market. The presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and ongoing government initiatives, like the "Let's RISE" initiative to promote routine vaccinations, and the allocation of no-cost vaccines for eligible children through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program. Moreover, recently, the CDC and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) updated the child, adolescent, and adult immunization schedules annually based on the latest scientific evidence, which comprises COVID-19, Dengue, DTaP, Hib, Influenza, MenB, MMR, Poliovirus, and RSV vaccines.

Why did the Asia Pacific Expand Notably in the Seasonal Vaccines Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly. Along with this rising geriatric population, specifically China and India are fostering pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology research, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Whereas India committed to offering HPV sampling kits and vaccines worth $7.5 million to the Indo-Pacific region and is expanding population-based screening through its National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases.

For instance,

In October 2025, CEPI collaborated with Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) Pvt. Ltd., the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, to develop an H5N1 avian flu vaccine, led by $16.4 million in funding.



Recent Government Initiatives in the Seasonal Vaccines Market

In November 2025, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and UNICEF announced significant funding deals to secure more accessible pricing for the R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine, focused on protecting millions of children in Africa.

The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) published guidelines for the 2025-2026 season, which comprise the use of licensed RSV vaccines, demonstrating government-supported rollout.

Countries, including Hong Kong, executed Vaccination Subsidy Schemes (VSS) programs for the 2025/26 season, offering subsidized vaccines to eligible groups.



Segmental Insights

By vaccine type analysis

What Made the Influenza Vaccines Dominant in the Seasonal Vaccines Market in 2024?

The influenza vaccines segment held the biggest share of the market in 2024. An immersive government support through funding, subsidies, and immunization programs is assisting in the latest developments, such as mRNA vaccines' robustness in large-scale trials, combination vaccines (like mRNA, nanoparticle, or viral vector) that target multiple viruses, including influenza, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2. Furthermore, the pursuit of widely protective or universal vaccines that emphasise conserved parts of the virus, like the HA stalk.

However, the RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) vaccines segment will witness the fastest growth. Continuous research activities on the respective candidates encompass various technologies, especially live-attenuated and viral vectored vaccines, which are in progress. Recently, the FDA approved three vaccines for older adults that are Abrysvo (Pfizer), Arexvy (GSK), and mRESVIA (Moderna). In March 2025, the WHO prequalified the first maternal RSV vaccine, called ABRYSVO, developed by Pfizer.

By technology platform type analysis

How did the Inactivated/Split Virion Vaccines Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the inactivated/split virion vaccines segment captured the dominant share of the seasonal vaccines market. A prominent driver is the diversity of split-virion products available, like quadrivalent formulations for children and adults, and high-dose or adjuvanted versions specifically created to facilitate increased protection for older adults (≥65 years). Emerging novel transformations include monoglycosylated split virus vaccines. Clinical studies are demonstrating that cell culture-derived split-virion vaccines, with minimal production time, omit egg-adaptive mutations and combat the risk of egg-allergic reactions.

On the other hand, the mRNA-based vaccines segment is predicted to expand rapidly. Particular catalyst is its offering, like mRNA flu vaccines provide superior effectiveness, mainly against challenging H3N2 and H1N1 influenza A strains, as compared to conventional vaccines. The latest vaccine, mRNA-1345 (mRESVIA), is targeting the pre-fusion F protein of the virus with expanded efficacy in Phase 3 trials (83.7% in older adults) and is anticipated to be the first approved mRNA vaccine for RSV.

By route of administration type analysis

Why did the Intramuscular Segment Dominate the Seasonal Vaccines Market in 2024?

The intramuscular segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. Mainly, the possession of a rich blood supply in muscle tissues is encouraging antigen presentation, which enables more efficient absorption and distribution of vaccine components. The market is leveraging virus-like particles (VLPs) or nanoparticles coupled with advanced adjuvants (immune-stimulating agents) and delivery systems, sometimes nanotechnology, to boost immunogenicity when administered intramuscularly.

Moreover, the intranasal segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. The globe strongly prefers needle-free administration, the ability to induce mucosal immunity, and breakthroughs in delivery technologies. In 2025, a study explored an intranasal adjuvanted combination vaccine approach encapsulating inactivated antigens for four variants, such as SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron strains, and Influenza A H1N1 and H3N2 strains.

By end user analysis

Why did the Public Health Agencies Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the public health agencies segment captured a major share of the seasonal vaccines market. They prominently offer direct community protection, reinforcing pandemic preparedness, and ensuring equitable and widespread access to vaccines. Ongoing broader vaccinations are empowered by public health initiatives, developing "herd immunity," to offer indirect protection to those who cannot be vaccinated by reducing disease transmission in the community.

However, the pharmacies & retail vaccination centers segment will expand fastest. In 2025, a study found that pharmacy-vaccinated respondents spent substantially less total time (travel and on-site) than those vaccinated at a healthcare provider's (HCP) office (71.0 vs 117.4 minutes). These facilities are fostering benefits for high-risk individuals, working-age adults, and first-time vaccine recipients who may not interact frequently with traditional healthcare systems, with robust support to reach patients in medically underserved or deprived areas.

What are the Latest Developments in the Seasonal Vaccines Market?

In September 2025, Zydus launched India’s first trivalent influenza vaccine, VaxiFlu, for seasonal flu protection.

In September 2025, the Ministry of Health of Guyana officially launched the seasonal influenza vaccine into the national immunization schedule.

In August 2025, AstraZeneca unveiled FLUMIST (Influenza, Vaccine Live, Intranasal), the nation’s only nasal spray flu vaccine.



Seasonal Vaccines Market Key Players List

AstraZeneca plc

CSL Seqirus

Novavax Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Bharat Biotech

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Bavarian Nordic

Valneva SE

BioNTech SE

Vaxine Pty Ltd

SK Bioscience Co., Ltd.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Vaccine Type

Influenza Vaccines

Trivalent Influenza Vaccine (TIV)

Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine (QIV)

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) Vaccines

Pneumococcal Vaccines (Seasonal/annual schedules)

COVID-19 Booster/Annualized Vaccines

Others (e.g., Meningococcal, Tick-borne Encephalitis, etc.)



By Technology Platform

Inactivated/Split Virion Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Protein Vaccines

mRNA-based Vaccines

DNA-based Vaccines

Vector-based Vaccines

Others



By Route of Administration

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Intranasal

Oral

Others (e.g., transdermal patches under development)



By End-User

Hospitals & Immunization Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Public Health Agencies

Pharmacies & Retail Vaccination Centers

Others (Corporate/Institutional Programs)



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





