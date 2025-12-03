NMDP Hires New Philanthropic Leader to Accelerate Financial Giving and Research

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDPSM, a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, hired Jessica Kowal as chief philanthropy officer to lead the NMDP FoundationSM, which expands access to blood stem cell transplants by providing financial assistance to patients and advancing cutting-edge research. Kowal will play a critical role in creating a multiyear strategy and amplifying the impact of financial supporters to advance NMDP’s vision of creating a world where every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy.

"Jess is a visionary and impactful leader who will help NMDP unlock possibilities we’ve never pursued before," said Erica Jensen, senior vice president of Strategy and Advancement, NMDP. "Her proven ability to galvanize stakeholders around ambitious goals will elevate how we engage supporters—whether that’s by removing financial barriers to transplant for patients and families in need or funding groundbreaking research like the Donor for All initiative to help all patients survive and thrive.”

In its fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, the NMDP Foundation provided over $7 million in financial assistance to 3,405 families, helping overcome the heavy financial toll that transplant places on patients and caregivers. Charitable giving programs supported by individuals, corporations and other groups helped relieve financial pressures such as transportation, time off from work and medical bills.

Kowal will helm the NMDP Foundation at a critical time. The Foundation also fuels the next generation of scientific discovery through the NMDP Amy Strelzer Manasevit Research Program, one of the nation’s most respected early-career investigator awards in transplant and cell therapy. Since the program’s launch in 1998, the Foundation has invested nearly $12.5 million to support 51 scholars, who have collectively gone on to secure more than $250 million in research investment—driving breakthroughs that improve survival rates and quality of life measures for transplant patients.

Kowal brings over 16 years of experience directing comprehensive fundraising programs across academic, health care and R1 Big Ten institutions—the highest classification of research output within academia. Drawing on her past roles at the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health, Inspira Healthcare and Stockton University, she brings expertise in all facets of advancement operations, including principal, major and planned giving; gift fund administration; foundation and corporate relations; signature events and more.

Most recently, Kowal served as assistant dean for Institutional Advancement at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, where she guided campaigns from inception to execution. Specifically, she led the implementation of a strategic growth plan, which drove a 45% growth in gift production. Kowal has been recognized by the Association of Healthcare Philanthropy as a Top 40 Under 40 recipient and by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education as Professional of the Year. She joined NMDP on November 24.

About NMDPSM

At NMDPSM, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world’s most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we’re expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives. Learn more at nmdp.org.

