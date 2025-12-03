LimeLife Migrates to Ordergroove to Power Scalable, Modern Subscriber Experiences for Global Direct Selling Business

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LimeLife , the international social selling beauty brand backed by the L’OCCITANE Group , has officially migrated its five-figure subscriber base to Ordergroove , the leading enterprise subscription platform. The move marks a major milestone in LimeLife’s digital transformation, enabling scalable recurring revenue while enhancing the experience for both customers and its field of independent Beauty Guides.

As recurring revenue became central to LimeLife’s customer and field strategy, the brand set out to evolve its tech stack to better support distributor-led sales and long-term subscriber retention. Ordergroove’s platform integrates seamlessly with LimeLife’s custom commerce infrastructure, delivering the flexibility and personalization needed to modernize the subscriber experience.

“We were looking for a platform that could adapt to our business, not the other way around,” said François Dussert, Chief Technology Officer at LimeLife. “With Ordergroove, we found a solution that integrates with our custom eCommerce environment and empowers our marketing team to more easily manage key elements — like product catalogs, promotions, and subscription options — while ensuring a smoother and more consistent experience for our customers.”

The migration strengthens LimeLife’s broader strategy to fuel sustainable growth by investing in long-term field success to boost engagement and retention among its Beauty Guides . With Ordergroove, the brand gains smart payment recovery logic, a frictionless customer portal, and intuitive subscription controls that remove day-to-day friction for both subscribers and Beauty Guides. These enhancements make it easier for subscribers to stay active and empower Beauty Guides to focus on building relationships and growing their business, not troubleshooting subscription issues.

Ordergroove gives LimeLife a powerful yet easy-to-use platform to deliver seamless, loyalty-driving experiences at scale with features like:

Flexible subscriber controls : Customers can skip, swap, or adjust individual products, leading to higher satisfaction, greater control, and repeat engagement.



: Customers can skip, swap, or adjust individual products, leading to higher satisfaction, greater control, and repeat engagement. Proactive churn prevention : Targeted outreach and enhanced payment recovery logic reduce failed charges and help prevent involuntary churn.



: Targeted outreach and enhanced payment recovery logic reduce failed charges and help prevent involuntary churn. Streamlined subscription management : LimeLife can easily update pricing and recurring order dates across all active subscribers, reducing manual lift and improving operational accuracy.



: LimeLife can easily update pricing and recurring order dates across all active subscribers, reducing manual lift and improving operational accuracy. Smarter inventory and out-of-stock alerts: Real-time notifications help Beauty Guides manage product availability proactively, minimizing surprises and delivering a smoother customer experience.

LimeLife previously ran its subscription business on another subscription platform, but sought a provider better aligned with its custom eCommerce infrastructure and long-term growth strategy. Ordergroove provides the flexibility, data access, and stability needed to scale recurring revenue while delivering a seamless experience for both customers and the field.

“LimeLife is leading a shift toward smarter, more flexible recurring revenue models that reflect the future of direct selling,” said Greg Alvo, CEO and Founder of Ordergroove. “By reimagining the subscriber journey through the lens of both customer loyalty and field empowerment, they’re creating a new blueprint for growth. We’re proud to fuel that momentum with technology built for scale and connection.”

As direct selling brands outgrow basic autoship systems, Ordergroove delivers the flexible infrastructure they need to support personalized experiences and distributor-led growth.

