Qualifacts Pledges Support for CMS Effort to “Kill the Clipboard” and Advance Healthcare Technology Interoperability

Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, the leading provider of AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services, today announced its pledge of support for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Health Technology Ecosystem and Interoperability Framework, joining a growing coalition of healthcare and technology leaders committed to building a more connected, patient-centered healthcare system.

As part of this commitment, Qualifacts is participating in the CMS EHR Workgroup, bringing the only behavioral healthcare-specific viewpoint to the table. This representation ensures that the unique needs of behavioral and mental health providers and the individuals they serve are incorporated into national efforts to modernize data sharing and reduce administrative burden.

“Behavioral health providers care for some of the nation’s most vulnerable populations,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH), nearly one in five US adults live with mental illness. “Including a behavioral-health-focused EHR provider in this effort makes sure their voices are heard and their needs are prioritized as CMS builds the framework for the next generation of interoperable, patient-centered tools. This pledge underscores our commitment to this initiative and ensures Qualifacts is leading our market in interoperability, focused on patient safety and optimized outcomes.”

The Administration’s efforts focus on two broad areas:

Promoting a CMS Interoperability Framework to easily and seamlessly share information between patients and providers. Increasing the availability of personalized tools so that patients have the information and resources they need to make better health decisions. For behavioral health organizations, many of which face chronic staffing shortages and funding constraints, this work has the potential to give them much-needed relief.

CMS’s effort to “kill the clipboard” aligns closely with Qualifacts’ mission to enhance the human connection at the heart of behavioral health care and lessen the burden for providers and staff through technology. Qualifacts’ solutions, including its newest Qualifacts® iQ suite of AI products, are designed to work alongside clinicians, reducing the administrative load.

“Technology should strengthen care, not complicate it,” added Schoeller. “We’re committed to supporting CMS in creating tools that help providers spend more time with clients and less time on paperwork.”

As a technology partner with solutions purpose-built for behavioral healthcare, Qualifacts is collaborating with CMS and industry-leading colleagues to advance secure, standards-based interoperability that improves outcomes, enhances coordination, and delivers a more seamless, efficient experience for patients and staff.

More on the CMS Health Ecosystem Interoperability Framework, here.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations.

