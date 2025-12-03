VistaShares Marks the One-Year Anniversary of its Artificial Intelligence Supercycle ETF (AIS)

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaShares , an innovative asset manager aiming to redefine thematic exposures and income strategies, is today marking the one-year anniversary of the launch of its first ETF, the VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle ETF (AIS).

Seeking to upend the thematic investing category, VistaShares built AIS with a number of key differentiators separating it from other ETFs claiming to provide exposure to the theme of artificial intelligence. To begin with, AIS is constructed around the firm’s focus on Supercycles™, those technology-driven trends that are spurring disruption across a range of industries.

But beyond that, AIS’s actively managed approach is informed by the insights of an Investment Committee made up of luminaries with hands-on experience in technology, AI and asset management, all with an aim towards ensuring the fund is not simply capturing all of the same mega-cap names investors can access elsewhere but providing exposure to the stocks of companies that are the “hidden gems” in the AI growth story, driving innovation and profits at a variety of points along the supply chain.

The result is an ETF that, in its first year, has gathered approximately $100 million in assets and generated strong year-to-date performance within the AI infrastructure / technology sector.

“From day one, we knew thematic investing needed a reset. Investors should be able to invest in a major technology shift without guessing which single company will win,” said Jon McNeill, co-founder of VistaShares, co-founder of DVx Ventures, and former President of Tesla. “AIS was built to give people exposure to the full AI supply chain and the real engines of this Supercycle. A year later, the fund has emerged as the top-performing fund in the AI Infrastructure sector. It’s a great validation as we build out the rest of the VistaShares lineup.”

AIS was recently joined by the VistaShares Electrification Supercycle® ETF (NYSE: POW), a next-generation thematic ETF providing Pure Exposure™ to the energy infrastructure “picks and shovels” poised to benefit from ongoing unprecedented artificial intelligence-driven investments in modernizing energy grids, integrated storage solutions and distributed power systems.

Like AIS, POW is actively managed and uses VistaShares’ patent-pending Bill of Materials (BoM) investment process, with the aim of taking full advantage of the economic potential of the Electrification Supercycle®.

“We’ve been thrilled with the response we’ve received around AIS and are equally excited to have POW as part of our offerings. The approach behind both funds is clearly resonating with investors and advisors who understand the role that AI and electrification investments can play in a portfolio but who also understand the importance of having diversified exposure outside of the category’s boldfaced names, including those lesser known companies around the world that might not be on their radars, but without which the AI revolution cannot proceed,” added Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares.

AIS and POW are part of what is now a 7-fund VistaShares ETF lineup which cumulatively has gathered over $800 million in AUM since the firm entered the ETF space one year ago.

For more information and updates from VistaShares, please visit www.VistaShares.com and follow the firm on Linkedin @VistaShares and on @VistaSharesX .

About VistaShares

At VistaShares, we strive to deliver innovative investment solutions for today’s investors, helping them navigate evolving market opportunities with confidence. VistaShares ETFs are actively managed by industry and investment experts, offering three distinct strategies. Our Supercycle® Growth Equity ETFs target long-term technology-driven trends that we believe are poised for significant growth. Target 15™ Option-Income ETFs are core equity solutions designed to generate high monthly income while complementing a equity portfolio. Animal Spirits™ Tactical Alpha ETFs are high-beta, concentrated portfolios of the most widely traded equities.



For standardized performance and the fund prospectus, please visit POW (https://www.vistashares.com/etf/pow/) and AIS (https://www.vistashares.com/etf/ais/).



Performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (844) 875-2288.



Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (844) 875-2288. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.



Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.



Artificial Intelligence Risk. Issuers engaged in artificial intelligence typically have high research and capital expenditures and, as a result, their profitability can vary widely, if they are profitable at all. The space in which they are engaged is highly competitive and issuers’ products and services may become obsolete very quickly. These companies are heavily dependent on intellectual property rights and may be adversely affected by loss or impairment of those rights.



Electric Vehicle Industry Risk: Companies in the electric vehicle (EV) industry are dependent upon consumer demand for electric vehicles in an automotive sector that is generally competitive, cyclical, and volatile. If the market for electric vehicles (EVs) does not develop as expected, develops more slowly, or if demand decreases, the business prospects, financial condition, and operating results of companies in the EV industry may be harmed.

Electrical Grid Technologies and Energy Solutions Industry Risk: Electric grid and solutions companies are subject to numerous challenges that could significantly impact their financial performance. As the demand for efficient electricity management, renewable energy storage, and innovative power solutions grows, these companies must continuously invest in research, development, and infrastructure to stay competitive. This can lead to high capital expenditures and increased operational costs required for powering market share.

Consumer Discretionary Sector Risk: The success of electrical consumer product manufacturers and retailers is tied closely to the performance of the overall domestic and global economy, interest rates, competition and consumer confidence. Success depends heavily on disposable household income and consumer spending, especially when it comes to green or clean renewable energy solutions.

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers.

Technology Sector Risks. The Fund will invest substantially in companies in the technology sector, and therefore the performance of the Fund could be negatively impacted by events affecting this sector. Market or economic factors impacting technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technological advances could have a significant effect on the value of the Fund’s investments.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in securities or other instruments of non-U.S. issuers involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies.

Swap Agreements Risk: Swap agreements are entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period which may range from one day to more than one year. In a standard swap transaction, two parties agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on particular predetermined reference or underlying securities or instruments.

Index Strategy Risk. The Fund’s strategy is linked to an Index maintained by the Index Provider that exercises complete control over the Index.

New Sub-Adviser Risk: The Sub-Adviser is a newly formed entity and has no experience with managing an exchange-traded fund, which may limit the Sub-Adviser’s effectiveness. The Sub-Adviser defines an “AI company” as a company that, based upon publicly available revenue data derives at least 50% of their revenues from or have at least 50% of their assets invested in or have the potential to generate 50% of their revenues from or have at least 50% of their assets devoted to the production, development and/or operation of (i) high-performance semiconductors used for AI (artificial intelligence) related hardware & software, (ii) AI related datacenters, and/or (iii) AI enabled applications.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have an extensive track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

