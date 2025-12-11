VistaShares Adds to its Target 15™ Equity & Income ETF Suite with the Launch of SIOO, the VistaShares Target 15™ S&P 100 Distribution ETF

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaShares , an innovative asset manager aiming to redefine thematic exposures and income strategies, is today introducing the newest member of its Target 15™ ETF lineup: the VistaShares Target 15™ S&P 100 Distribution ETF (SIOO).

SIOO is built to provide investors with exposure to a core equity portfolio that generally mirrors the holdings of the S&P 100 Index, a benchmark for the 100 largest mega- and large-cap constituents of the S&P 500. Actively managed by the experienced VistaShares team, SIOO will seek to take advantage of tax loss harvesting opportunities in addition to utilizing S&P 100 Index (OEX) options classified as section 1256 contracts, as they are subject to more favorable tax rates.

“These are the largest and most important blue-chip companies in the United States, and these 100 names currently represent approximately 70% of the overall market cap of the S&P 500,” said Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares. “These are the companies that investors want exposure to, and are the ones driving overall U.S. equity performance. Combining this type of equity exposure with an options strategy targeting a 15 percent annual yield now allows investors and advisors to put their core portfolio to work fueling a robust income stream.”

SIOO joins a VistaShares ETF lineup which cumulatively has gathered over $800 million in AUM since the firm entered the ETF space just over one year ago. It also adds to the already robust series of funds that make up the firm’s Target 15™ sleeve, which includes the VistaShares Target 15™ Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH), one of 2025’s breakout ETF hits as investors have been drawn to the fund’s approach, which allows them to “Invest like Buffett” with a 15% target annual yield.

“We’ve just begun to scratch the surface of the ways in which equity exposures and options strategies can be combined to deliver powerful portfolio construction tools,” added Patti. We’re thrilled to be launching SIOO and have been equally excited about the reception our funds have received after just our first year in the space.”

About VistaShares

At VistaShares, we strive to deliver innovative investment solutions for today’s investors, helping them navigate evolving market opportunities with confidence. VistaShares ETFs are actively managed by industry and investment experts, offering three distinct strategies. Our Supercycle® Growth Equity ETFs target long-term technology-driven trends that we believe are poised for significant growth. Target 15™ Option-Income ETFs are core equity solutions designed to generate high monthly income while complementing a equity portfolio. Animal Spirits™ Tactical Alpha ETFs are high-beta, concentrated portfolios of the most widely traded equities.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (844) 875-2288 or visit www.VistaShares.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk, including the loss of principal.

The Fund may not achieve its investment objective and there is a risk that you could lose all of your money invested in the Fund.

There is no guarantee of how the Fund will perform in the future. There is no assurance the Fund will make a distribution in any given month and the following may vary greatly.

By writing covered calls the Fund may limit its potential gains in exchange for premium income.

Important Information:

Income ETFs: VistaShares Target 15 S&P 100 Distribution ETF (SIOO)

Index / Strategy Risks. The equity securities represented in the Index are subject to a range of risks, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market conditions, increased competition, and evolving regulatory environments, all of which could adversely affect their performance.

Focused Portfolio Risk. The Fund will hold a relatively focused portfolio that may contain exposure to the securities of fewer issuers than the portfolios of other ETFs. Holding a relatively concentrated portfolio may increase the risk that the value of the Fund could go down because of the poor performance of one or a few investments.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers. The equity securities held in the Fund’s portfolio may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value.



U.S. Government and U.S. Agency Obligations Risk. The Fund may invest in securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities. U.S. Government obligations include securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the U.S. Treasury.



New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.



Newer Sub-Adviser Risk. VistaShares is a recently formed entity and has limited experience with managing an exchange-traded fund, which may limit the Sub-Adviser’s effectiveness.



High Monthly Income Disclosure: There is no guarantee of how the Fund will perform in the future. There is no assurance the Fund will make a distribution in any given month and the following may vary greatly.



30-Day SEC Yield: The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income, earned by the Fund over the 30-Day period ended at the most recent month-end, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on the Fund’s share price at the end of the 30-Day period.



Distribution Rate: The annual rate an investor would receive if the most recent fund distribution remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the Fund and is not a representation of the Fund’s total return. The Distribution Rate is calculated by multiplying the most recent distribution by 12 in order to annualize it, and then dividing by the Fund’s NAV.



Swap Agreements Risk: Swap agreements are entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period which may range from one day to more than one year. In a standard swap transaction, two parties agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on particular predetermined reference or underlying securities or instruments.

