Integrated Power Services (IPS) Acquires ENA Electronics Inc.

“IPS is excited to add ENA Electronics to our extensive power management aftermarket service capabilities,” says John Zuleger, President & CEO of IPS. “ENA’s technical service platform fits a mission critical equipment need for our North American customers. IPS sees the opportunity to grow ENA into a North American center of excellence for the reverse engineering of circuit boards, the repair and remanufacturing of critical electrical equipment that optimizes the generation of wind and solar farms, and the life extension of power conversion DC-AC inverters for battery energy storage systems (BESS) and high-voltage DC power transmission. Our customers are being poorly served by existing new equipment manufacturers with long repair lead times and onerous design limitations to extend the life of this equipment. ENA and IPS will now bring a combined offering and extensive power management service solutions to our North American customers.”

Established in 2000, ENA serves customers worldwide, providing services such as system inspection; fault detection; component repair, reverse engineering or replacement; verification of electrical connections; testing; and maintenance and preventative measures to meet the needs of customers.

"This move is part of our continued growth and commitment to excellence,” explains Amir Pasalic, founder of ENA. “With the support of IPS, we will be able to offer an expanded array of products and services to our customers. At the same time, we look forward to sharing our expertise in delivering excellence in electronic repair, refurbishment, and engineering solutions with IPS customers.”

“Joining IPS is an important step in our journey and will allow us to continue to deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the renewables industry,” adds Gabe Del Bello, Area General Manager at ENA. “This strategic partnership offers our customers and employees almost limitless potential.”

“ENA brings a level of electronics repair and engineering depth that is incredibly strategic for IPS, especially as we scale our renewable-energy business,” says Shannon Moses, EVP & Division Manager, Power Management & Renewable Energy. “Their expertise in repairing and reverse-engineering circuit boards, VFDs, PLCs, inverters, and power supplies allows us to support wind and solar customers in ways few service providers can. Pairing ENA’s precision lab capabilities with IPS’s North American field-service footprint gives our customers a full lifecycle solution from troubleshooting and component repair to long-term asset reliability. This acquisition strengthens our ability to reduce downtime, extend the life of renewable assets, and deliver the kind of integrated power-management support our customers need as the energy transition accelerates.”

