IPS Newcastle Wins Association of Electrical & Mechanical Trades (AEMT) Service Centre of the Year Award

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPS Newcastle has been awarded the Association of Electrical & Mechanical Trades (AEMT) Service Centre of the Year Award, one of just eight industry awards presented at the 8th Annual AEMT Awards Ceremony on November 20, 2025.





“This award recognises our operational excellence,” said Jessica Pooley, IPS Newcastle Business Development Manager. “It reflects the technical capability, consistent quality and commitment our team brings to every project. We’re proud of the standards we set and the results we deliver for our customers.”

IPS Newcastle delivers specialist rewind and coil manufacturing expertise, high-quality asset refurbishment and both planned and condition-based maintenance. The team combines established engineering processes with rigorous quality-control records to deliver reliable, repeatable outcomes that meet customer and regulatory requirements. A strong safety culture underpins the centre’s operations. Daily safety briefings, dynamic risk assessments and investments in modern safety technology have contributed to an outstanding safety record, minimising operational disruption for customers.

“Thank you to the AEMT and the judges, and congratulations to all the other finalists and winners,” added Pooley. “Most importantly, thank you to our IPS Newcastle team for their hard work and to our customers and partners for their continued trust and support.”

IPS Newcastle’s focus on customer service is reflected in its 2025 satisfaction results: 100% of respondents reported being happy with the service received and would recommend the business, with an average score of 9.06 out of 10. They also continue to outperform OEMs on delivery speed and cost by combining lean production methods with in-house coil manufacture and rapid repair turnaround.

IPS Newcastle is committed to workforce development, with apprentices representing nearly 23% of the team and have taken on more than 30 apprentices over the past four years, providing structured training and ensuring continuity of specialist skills for the future.

This 2025 award builds on IPS Newcastle’s recognition as “Sustainable Organisation of the Year” in 2024 by the AEMT. They have advanced sustainability work by analysing the carbon benefits of pump repair versus replacement, enabling customers to make informed, lower-carbon asset-management decisions. IPS Newcastle also holds EcoVadis “Committed” status for sustainability performance.

An international association representing companies in the electrical and mechanical service and repair industry, the AEMT was founded in 1945. The organisation’s annual awards programme celebrates excellence in the electro-mechanical maintenance and repair sector by recognising the achievements of individuals and organisations who deliver outstanding service, innovation and expertise. The awards are open to all who operate within the electro-mechanical sector and are supported by leading brands across the industry. Submissions are reviewed by a panel of independent industry experts, ensuring a fair and transparent judging process.

As a full-service motor, generator and pump repair centre, IPS Newcastle delivers end-to-end solutions including diagnostics, rewind, coil manufacture, refurbishment, final testing and certification. The centre supports customers across renewable energy, industrial manufacturing, rail and utilities, operating under formal management systems with comprehensive quality, environmental and health and safety documentation.

IPS Newcastle’s continued investment in people, safety, quality and sustainable engineering strengthens the regional supply base and reinforces its position as a leading UK service centre.

About IPS Newcastle

IPS Newcastle, formerly Houghton International, is a leading electro-mechanical engineering company and high-voltage coil manufacturer in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK. The company specialises in the repair, maintenance and life extension of motors, generators and other rotating electrical equipment, and provides bespoke coil manufacture, rewind services, a range of insulation systems and R&D for complex coil and insulation requirements. For more information, please visit www.ips.co/uk.

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure for customers in multiple sectors. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centres, field offices and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.us.

