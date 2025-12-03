Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 38 0215 - RIKS 29 0917 - Switch Auction

Series RIKB 38 0215 RIKS 29 0917 ISIN IS0000037265 IS0000037711 Maturity Date 02/15/2038 09/17/2029 Auction Date 12/05/2025 12/05/2025 Settlement Date 12/10/2025 12/10/2025 Buyback issue RIKS 26 0216 Buyback price (clean) 98.9200

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. The Treasury bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the Settlement Date.

Payment for the bonds can only be made with the Buyback issue at the Buyback price. Cash is not accepted.

The value of the Buyback bond is determined by the Buyback price plus accrued interest (i.e. dirty price). The bonds must be delivered to the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date.

No fee is paid in relation to the purchase of RIKS 26 0216.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.