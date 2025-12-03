A Year of Bold Beats and Consumer Comeback

DENVER, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2025 draws to a close, the market's holiday hush gives way to a symphony of growth stories, with Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) marking one year as a public company on a high note that harks back to Live Nation Entertainment’s nascent days.

Beneath the macro murmur, VENU's milestone underscores a live entertainment resurgence, while apparel giants American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) deliver Q3 beats that prove the consumer's pulse is beating strong, defying recession whispers with record sales and raised guidance.

VENU's First-Year Fanfare Mirrors Live Nation's Launchpad Leap

VENU (NYSE American: VENU) is celebrating its November 27, 2024, NYSE American debut with a year of explosive execution that evokes Live Nation's own IPO infancy. Just as LYV spun out from Clear Channel in December 2005 at $11/share, launching a promoter powerhouse that scaled from regional gigs to global dominance, VENU has transformed from a Colorado Springs upstart into a multi-venue disruptor, boasting 76% asset growth to $314.8 million by Q3 2025 and Luxe FireSuite/Aikman Club sales rocketing 58% to $91.1 million. Where Live Nation's first full fiscal year (2006) saw revenue climb 15% to $2.1 billion amid venue acquisitions and artist partnerships, VENU mirrors that momentum with a $17.7 billion projected economic impact from expansions in Broken Arrow, OK; El Paso and McKinney, TX; Centennial, CO; and Houston, TX. Strategic alliances echo LYV's early playbook too: VENU's equity investments from Tixr and Aramark Sports + Entertainment parallel Live Nation's venue roll-ups, while star shareholders like Niall Horan and Dierks Bentley, plus a Billboard Disruptor Award presentation to Khalid, build buzz akin to LYV's artist-centric growth. Add nominations for Pollstar's Best New Venue and a 2026 pipeline of three openings (toward 40 by 2030), and VENU's trajectory suggests it's not just playing catch-up, it's remixing the live events playbook for the premium era, with 48 municipalities eyeing partnerships.

Please click here https://youtu.be/bBjxTFItiL8 to view the VENU Sunset McKinney fly through.

AEO and ANF: Apparel's Record Riffs Prove Consumers Are Still Spending

If VENU's venue vibe signals entertainment's rebound, then AEO and ANF are the consumer choruses harmonizing a defiant tune against "dead shopper" narratives. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) Q3 results smashed estimates: record $1.36 billion revenue (+6% YoY), 4% comps (Aerie +11%, AE +1%), and adjusted EPS of $0.53 (+10%). Gross margin dipped 40 bps to 40.5% on $20 million tariff hits, but operating income held at $124 million adjusted, prompting a raised Q4 guide to $155-160 million on 8-9% comps—up from low-single digits. Year-to-date, AEO repurchased $231 million in shares and paid $64 million in dividends, with inventory up 11% to $891 million on demand surge. “I’m extremely pleased with the significant trend change across our business,” said Jay Schottenstein, Executive Chairman and CEO. Meanwhile, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) climbed 5% on its 12th straight growth quarter: $1.29 billion net sales (+7%), 3% comps (Hollister +16%, Abercrombie -2%), and EPS of $2.36 (adjusted constant currency $2.36). Operating margin landed at 12.0% despite 210 bps tariff drag, with $100 million Q3 buybacks (YTD $350 million, 9% of shares) and narrowed FY guide to 6-7% sales growth, $10.20-10.50 EPS. “We achieved three years of consecutive quarterly sales growth,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO. Together, these results, fueled by Aerie's intimates boom and Hollister's teen appeal, dispel retail gloom, showing resilient spending in a $1.5 trillion U.S. apparel market (CAGR 4.2% through 2030, Statista), even as tariffs loom.

For the full 24/7 Market News VENU report and in-depth insights, including analyst reports, visit: Read 24/7 Market News VENU Report/ or click here to read Cenorium’s full Venu analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) is redefining the live entertainment landscape through a national network of premium amphitheaters powered by its Luxe FireSuites model. With partnerships like AEG and Aramark, and an active development pipeline of over $5 billion (including $1 billion underway), Venu is building the next generation of destination venues, where investors, fans, and artists come together in a hospitality-first experience.

Through its innovative 40/40/20 financing model and integrated hospitality campuses, the company is building a national network of premium amphitheaters and entertainment destinations, targeting 40 venues by 2030. Its flagship Ford Amphitheater was nominated as Pollstar’s Best New Venue of 2024.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC (247) Disclaimer and Disclosure

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: Although 247 has not been compensated for this editorial, 247 has previously been compensated by MicroCap Strategies for press and editorial coverage of VENU and may be compensated again in the future. This editorial update is provided for informational purposes only and is intended for 247 readers and subscribers. Please review 247’s Full Disclaimer https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ . This press release may include technical analysis for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. Please go to https://247marketnews.com/venu-disclosure/ for additional 247marketnews.com VENU disclosure information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd16db16-218d-4e35-bfc0-2c17a2320c7a