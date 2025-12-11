Deal Drama and Destination Dreams

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets opened today with a split-screen narrative: part high-stakes media M&A brinkmanship, part ambitious expansion in live entertainment infrastructure. Together, the latest moves from Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) and Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ: PSKY) set an energetic tone for investors navigating year-end volatility.

VENU Plants a Bigger Flag in Texas: $150M Amphitheater to Anchor Flyway Destination

Shares of VENU open in focus after the company unveiled a major step in its national expansion strategy: a Letter of Intent with the City of Webster, Texas, to build the Sunset Amphitheater Houston at Webster powered by EIGHT Elite Light Beer, a new 12,500-seat, multi-seasonal, year-round venue.

The project sits within Webster’s growing Flyway Entertainment & Tourism district and is designed as a 365-day operational hub, outfitted with a dramatic canopy roof, wind walls, and state-of-the-art A/V technology. Independent research from Younger Associates projects more than $3.7 billion in economic impact and 400+ new jobs over 20 years.

VENU will anchor the destination with its signature premium offerings, including the 350-seat Aikman Club, developed in partnership with NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, and an impressive 217 Luxe FireSuites, reinforcing the company’s hospitality-driven venue model.

The public-private collaboration with Webster and the Webster Economic Development Corporation highlights the city’s ambition to transform Flyway into a premier regional draw. For VENU, the LOI aligns with its goal of reaching 40 total locations by 2030, with developments underway in Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, and throughout Texas.

While construction timelines and programming details are forthcoming, investors will view the announcement as another signal that VENU is aggressively scaling its footprint in premium live entertainment at a time when demand for in-person experiences continues to outpace pre-pandemic levels.

Paramount Skydance Escalates the M&A Battle: A Direct Appeal to WBD Shareholders

As VENU provided the morning’s expansion story, Paramount Skydance (PSKY) supplied the drama.

In a high-profile move, Paramount sent a letter directly to shareholders of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), urging them to tender their shares into PSKY’s $30.00 per share all-cash offer and positioning that offer as materially superior to WBD’s already-announced deal with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Paramount’s detailed argument centers on:

1. Superior Cash Value & Certainty

Paramount asserts its cash consideration is ~$7 per share higher than Netflix’s.

It highlights volatility in NFLX shares, now trading below the low end of the collar used in WBD’s transaction framework, as a risk to deal value.

The letter characterizes Netflix’s regulatory pathway as lengthy and uncertain, particularly in Europe.





2. Fully Committed Financing

Paramount emphasized that:

The deal includes $41B in new equity, backstopped by the Ellison family and RedBird Capital.

$54B in debt commitments have been secured from major lenders including Bank of America, Citi, and Apollo.

The offer carries no financing contingencies.





3. Regulatory Advantage

Paramount points out it has already filed for Hart-Scott-Rodino approval and initiated dialogue with the European Commission. Netflix’s deal, the letter claims, is exposed to heightened antitrust scrutiny due to its dominant streaming position and the combination with HBO Max.

4. Critique of WBD’s Sale Process

Paramount sharply questioned whether the WBD Board truly pursued value maximization, citing:

No markups to Paramount’s contract drafts

No negotiation sessions

Lack of communication even on the final day despite Paramount submitting a $30.00 cash offer





Whether WBD shareholders agree will become clearer as the tender offer window progresses. But one thing is certain: PSKY’s aggressive public campaign underscores just how high the stakes have become in legacy media’s consolidation race.

