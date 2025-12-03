Tameka Shepherd Joins DCS as Vice President of Security

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce that Tameka Shepherd has joined the company as Vice President of Security. Ms. Shepherd will oversee all facets of the National Industrial Security Program (NISP) while leading a dynamic team of security professionals operating across multiple sites. She will support DCS’s mission by maintaining strict compliance with federal regulations while delivering assistance and support throughout the organization.

Ms. Shepherd is a Navy veteran with substantial defense industrial security experience, having served as a Facility Security Officer at SAIC and BAE Systems. Most recently, she was a Field Office Chief for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) leading a team with oversight of more than 400 defense contracting firms. She previously served as a Senior Industrial Security Representative at DCSA.

“At the core of DCS, lies an unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Warfighter, protecting sensitive information, and advancing our national security,” stated Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “A proven leader and industry veteran, Tam is the right person to build upon the culture of excellence that drives the award-winning industrial security program at DCS.”

Remaining active in the security community, Ms. Shepherd has held roles both as a contractor and civil servant with experience previously serving on several boards, including NCMS and FBI Norfolk Citizen’s Academy. She is a founding member of the Greater Hampton Roads Chapter of Women in Defense and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Phoenix.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

