DCS Extends Support to Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Outlying Field with $51M Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCS Corporation has been awarded a $51M contract for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field (WOLF) Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems (ATC&LS) Expeditionary and Range Systems (E&RS) Software Support Services.

This 5-year contract builds upon work completed under the predecessor Technical, Engineering Products, and Software Services (TEPSS) contract. DCS will continue providing fleet, software, technology assessment, and hardware and technical services support for air traffic control and aerospace management systems and subsystems under the ATC&LS Division.

“We are thrilled to be entrusted with the opportunity to continue our support to NAWCAD WOLF,” commented Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman and CEO. “We remain committed to building upon program success while supporting E&RS in the continued advancement of air traffic control and aerospace management systems and subsystems.”

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

NAVAIR Public Release 2025-0651. Distribution Statement A – “Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited.”

DCS Media

dcsmedia@dcscorp.com