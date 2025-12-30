DCS Recognized Among NCEO’s 2025 Employee Ownership 100

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCS has secured the #58 spot on the National Center for Employee Ownership’s (NCEO) 2025 Employee Ownership 100. NCEO is a nonprofit research and membership organization supporting the employee ownership community for over four decades.

An Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company since 1987, DCS is 100% employee owned. From more than 20 locations across the country, 2000+ employee-owners provide engineering, research and development, technology development, integration and test, and program and acquisition support to assist customers in solving complex technical challenges and delivering innovative solutions to the Warfighter.

The Employee Ownership 100 includes the largest, broad-based employee-owned companies in the United States that the NCEO could verify using Government or other credible third-party sources. To be included on the list, companies must be at least 50% employee-owned; most on the list are 100%. Collectively, these ESOP plans cover more than 642,000 people.

“Our ESOP highlights the collective commitment of our employee-owners and the values that drive DCS forward,” said Amy Kirby, Vice President and Lead DCS ESOP Trustee. “We’re proud to be recognized among NCEO’s 2025 Employee Ownership 100 as our team and company continue to grow.”

ESOPs of all industries and sizes have a long history of tangible benefits to both companies and employees while creating a viable model for business succession. The latest data from the Department of Labor shows total contributions to ESOP accounts have exceeded $107 billion.

About the NCEO

The National Center for Employee Ownership (“NCEO”) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has been supporting the employee ownership community since 1981. Its mission is to help employee ownership thrive. The NCEO helps its thousands of members make smart decisions about employee ownership with everything from reliable information on technical issues to inspiration to help companies reach the full potential of employee ownership. In addition, the NCEO generates original research, facilitates the exchange of best practices at its live and online events, features the best and most current writing by experts in its publications, and helps employee ownership companies build ownership cultures where employees think and act like owners. For more information, visit www.nceo.org .

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

DCS Media

dcsmedia@dcscorp.com