Vishay Intertechnology 1200 V SiC MOSFET Power Modules in MAACPAK PressFit Package Increase Efficiency and Reliability

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new 1200 V MOSFET power modules designed to increase efficiency and reliability for medium to high frequency applications in automotive, energy, industrial, and telecom systems. Offering four and six MOSFETs, respectively, in the low profile MAACPAK PressFit package, the Vishay Semiconductors VS-MPY038P120 and VS-MPX075P120 combine the latest silicon carbide (SiC) technology with a rugged transfer mold construction.

The power modules released today integrate Vishay’s latest generation SiC MOSFETs with an NTC thermistor for temperature sensing and fast intrinsic SiC diodes with low reverse recovery. The result is reduced switching losses and increased efficiency for solar inverters; chargers for electric (EV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles; motor drives, welding equipment, DC/DC converters, UPS, and HVAC systems; large scale battery storage systems; and telecom power supplies.

For increased reliability, the rugged transfer mold technology of the VS-MPY038P120 and VS-MPX075P120 allows them to achieve much longer product lifecycles than legacy solutions available on the market, while improving thermal resistance. For more efficient, cleaner switching, the devices’ low profile helps reduce parasitic inductance and EMI, while saving space. The modules’ PressFit pins are arranged in a matrix that adheres to industry-standard layouts, allowing for easy replacement of competing solutions in existing designs to enhance performance.

The VS-MPY038P120 offers a full-bridge inverter topology with low on-resistance of 38 mΩ and continuous drain current of 35 A at +80 °C, while the VS-MPX075P120 features a three-phase inverter topology with on-resistance of 75 mΩ and continuous drain current of 18 A. Both devices deliver high speed switching with low capacitance and offer a high maximum operating junction temperature of +175 °C. The power modules are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.

Samples and production quantities of the VS-MPX075P120 and VS-MPY038P120 are available now, with lead times of 13 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

