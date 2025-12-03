Darktrace Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security Platforms

Cambridge, UK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, today announced that Darktrace / EMAIL™ has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security Platforms (ESP). Gartner® Peer Insights™ lists 97 products in the ESP market as of November 2025, and Gartner evaluated 14 of those vendors for the 2025 Magic Quadrant.

Darktrace / EMAIL is trusted by over 6,000 organizations across the globe, delivering business-centric behavioral anomaly detection across inbound, outbound, and lateral communications in both email and Microsoft Teams to identify threats across the entire messaging ecosystem. By continuously learning what “normal” looks like for each user, mailbox and organization independently, it identifies sophisticated threats, including BEC, ransomware, phishing, and supply-chain attacks, without duplicating existing capabilities or relying on traditional rules and signatures. Darktrace / EMAIL can take a range of precise targeted actions, including rewriting links, removing attachments, unspoofing senders, or moving to junk, to maintain productivity while reducing risk.

“Darktrace / EMAIL provides precise targeting of cyber anomalies and threats while giving administrators an intelligent analysis of email flow. Darktrace does this all while simultaneously removing cyber-threats such as phishing links, MIM attacks, infected attachments, spam, and more," said Stephen Shaw, IT Manager at Satake USA Inc., an agricultural equipment manufacturer. "The Darktrace email module is irreplaceable for our network. Darktrace has saved our IT team and users an incredible amount of productivity time. And for our users, that is more important than ever because it allows our teams to focus on our customers’ needs and vendor communications without worry or delay.”

Darktrace’s inclusion in this Magic Quadrant follows recent recognition from customers, with Darktrace / EMAIL being named a 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Email Security Platforms in July 2025. Darktrace / EMAIL has an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 in the ESP market, based on 340 verified reviews as of November 2025 from end users who have adopted the solution. Customers consistently highlight the power of our unique AI-native approach:

"I've had the opportunity to work with several email security solutions, among them Darktrace is much ahead and superior. The AI that comes with Darktrace is very powerful and works brilliantly in identifying email threats. If I was asked to compare it to other tools, Darktrace is in a league of its own.” - Cybersecurity Administrator, Government Industry

“Darktrace EMAIL is the best email protection tool I have come across; it is completely based on AI with self-learning. The email filtering is so efficient and accurate that no other tool can compete in the market. It automatically detects and applies actions to emails, including links and attachments within them. This tool requires minimal human intervention, which is only when required.” - System Security Engineer, IT Services Industry

“Email attacks are getting more sophisticated, and adversaries are moving beyond the inbox into collaboration tools like Teams, underscoring the need for cross-domain visibility and understanding,” said Chris Kozup, Chief Marketing Officer, Darktrace. “We’re proud to be recognized as a Leader by Gartner, and as the only vendor named in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports for ESP, Network Detection and Response (NDR), and Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Protection Platforms, which we feel validates our business-centric, AI-native approach. This recognition, we believe, sets Darktrace apart in the industry and underscores the value we deliver to security teams facing advanced, never-before-seen attacks.”

In addition to recognition for Darktrace / EMAIL, Gartner has recognized Darktrace’s capabilities across other key areas of the Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™. Darktrace was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response (NDR) and recognized as the only Customer’s Choice Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ for NDR. Darktrace was also positioned as the only Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Protection Platforms.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms, Max Taggett, Nikul Patel,1 December 2025.





GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Darktrace

Darktrace is a global leader in AI for cybersecurity that keeps organizations ahead of the changing threat landscape every day. Founded in 2013, Darktrace provides the essential cybersecurity platform protecting organizations from unknown threats using its proprietary AI that learns from the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ delivers a proactive approach to cyber resilience to secure the business across the entire digital estate – from network to cloud to email. It provides pre-emptive visibility into the customer’s security posture, transforms operations with a Cyber AI Analyst™, and detects and autonomously responds to threats in real-time. Breakthrough innovations from our R&D teams in Cambridge, UK, and The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 200 patent applications filed. Darktrace’s platform and services are supported by over 2,300 employees around the world who protect nearly 10,000 customers across all major industries globally. To learn more, visit http://www.darktrace.com.

