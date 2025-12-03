BCC Research Highlights AI’s Global Impact Across Six Key Reports

Boston, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research is advancing its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Vertical with the release of six in-depth market reports that capture the technology’s sweeping influence across industries, investment landscapes, and global adoption strategies. From biotechnology breakthroughs and food and beverage automation to disruptive use cases, regulatory-driven adoption, and evolving investment flows, these reports demonstrate how AI is moving beyond experimentation to become a core driver of business transformation worldwide.

Together, these reports highlight the breadth of BCC’s AI research portfolio, combining market forecasts, sector-specific insights, case studies, and analyst expertise. From breakthrough applications in biotech to disruption across global markets, they offer decision-makers a 360-degree view of AI’s current impact and future potential.

AI in Biotechnology: Global Markets (AIT016A)

The biotechnology sector is rapidly adopting AI for drug discovery, clinical trial optimization, precision medicine, and diagnostics. By helping researchers analyze complex biological data, predict protein structures, and accelerate the identification of new drug candidates, AI is driving efficiency across the biotech value chain. The market is projected to grow from $3.8 billion in 2024 to $11.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 20.0%.

According to the report’s author, “The growing investments in AI and its increasing adoption in biotechnology sector is leading to the growth of the market.”

Insights:

AI-first startups like Deep Genomics and Cradle Bio are pioneering new approaches to protein optimization and genomic research.

With blockbuster drugs such as Keytruda set to lose exclusivity by 2030, biotech firms are accelerating AI adoption to offset declines in revenue and bring innovative therapies to market faster.

AI Use Case Analysis: Global Outlook (AIT002B)

This report explores how generative AI, edge AI, explainable AI (XAI), quantum machine learning (QML), Agentic AI, and Federated Learning are transforming industries such as healthcare, finance, logistics, and entertainment. It provides multi-dimensional use case analyses across robotics, cybersecurity, AR/VR, blockchain, IoT, and edge computing.

According to the report’s author, “Generative AI is going to be a foundational technology globally, deeply embedded in business operations with extensive real-time applications.”

Insights:

In 2025, Kyndryl launched an agentic AI–powered Aviation Industry Cloud Solution on Google Cloud to help airlines modernize operations, streamline core systems, and enhance traveler engagement.

EY India developed a fine-tuned LLM for the BFSI sector, trained on local domain data to improve contextual accuracy and efficiency.

Boston Dynamics partnered with the Robotics AI Institute to advance humanoid robotics through reinforcement learning, enabling real-world adaptability.

Flower Labs GmbH raised $3.6 million to expand federated learning capabilities, allowing AI models to train securely across distributed data sources.

AI in the Food & Beverage Industry: Global Markets (AIT019A)

AI is transforming food processing, quality assurance, and safety by improving accuracy, efficiency, and compliance with growing global regulations. The global market is expected to grow from $10.8 billion in 2024 to $50.6 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 29.6%.

According to the report’s author, “Increasing collaborations and joint innovation initiatives between leading AI providers and food & beverage companies, particularly focused on food quality and safety solutions, are accelerating AI integration in the industry and driving overall market growth.”

Insights:

Although adoption remains limited, with just 15% to 20% of companies currently using AI, this can be seen as signaling strong growth potential.

Startups like Wasteless, which offers a dynamic pricing model to reduce food waste, and LandingAI, which provides AI-driven visual inspection technology are reshaping operations and helping companies cut costs while meeting stricter safety standards.

AI Adoption: A Global Perspective (AIT001B)

This report analyzes how AI adoption is accelerating across hardware, software, and services, with growing emphasis on MCP servers, multimodal AI, and regulated deployment frameworks like the EU AI Act. It highlights how organizations across healthcare, finance, logistics, retail, and telecom are moving from pilots to scaled, enterprise-wide AI integration.

According to the report’s author, “As the adoption of AI increases in the coming years, Agentic AI will play a significant role across industries in terms of process automation, product development, improving operational efficiency, and providing personalized support.”

Insights:

In October 2025, Neo4j invested over $100 million to advance MCP servers and agentic AI tools, fostering an open ecosystem for context-rich AI applications.

In September 2025, Anthropic raised $13 billion to expand AI capabilities and strengthen MCP server integrations for enterprise-scale intelligence.

In 2023, Waymo expanded its fully autonomous ride-hailing service to Phoenix and San Francisco, demonstrating the real-world potential of AI-driven mobility.

In 2024, Microsoft announced its first Microsoft Research Asia lab in Japan, supporting national digital transformation and boosting regional AI adoption.

Case studies from General Electric, Bank of America, and Vodafone demonstrate how AI enhances resiliency, decision-making, and customer engagement in real-world operations.

AI Disruption: A Global Overview (AIT003B)

This report highlights AI’s role as a disruptive force, shifting from assistants to autonomous agents and changing how industries operate. The global AI market is projected to grow from $206.6 billion in 2024 to nearly $1.5 trillion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 40%.

According to the report’s author,“The development of neuromorphic AI represents a cutting-edge innovation combining neuroscience insights with advanced computing to model brain-like architectures.”

Insights:

North America leads AI innovation, followed by Asia-Pacific, where sovereign AI initiatives are fueling rapid expansion.

Key technological enablers such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and Parameter-Efficient Fine-Tuning (PEFT) are reducing costs and accelerating commercialization.

Governments are implementing major policies, including the U.S. CHIPS Act, EU AI Act, and China’s Next-Gen AI Plan, to shape responsible and competitive AI growth.

Global AI Investment Trends & Spending Outlook (AIT004B)

This report examines global AI investment trends across corporate funding, venture capital flows, mega-deals, and M&A activity. It analyzes how capital is shifting across foundational models, vertical applications, and enabling infrastructure, while also assessing the regulatory and geopolitical forces shaping future AI spending patterns.

According to the report’s author, “Investor sentiment in 2025 reflects a strategic pivot in the AI landscape, from building foundational large language models to embedding AI capabilities directly into enterprise workflows.”

Interesting Insights:

Agentic AI startups have seen a surge in early-stage funding as investors back autonomous agents and orchestration platforms for enterprise workflows.

While total funding volume is increasing, fewer companies are attracting capital as investors consolidate around mature AI leaders.

Despite investor enthusiasm, recent data shows a slowdown in AI adoption, especially among large enterprises seeking clearer ROI before scaling deployments.

Public-sector AI initiatives expanded globally as governments increased AI grant programs, strategic investments, and defense AI contracts.

