Employers Miss the Mark on Holiday Gifts: New Custom Ink Survey Reveals the Disconnect Between What Employees Want and What They Get

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers may think they know what their teams want for the holidays, but a new survey from Custom Ink, the online leader in custom products and apparel for organizations, groups, and businesses, reveals a striking disconnect between what companies give and what employees actually want to receive.

According to the 2025 Custom Ink Employee Holiday Gift Survey *, while employers believe they're making solid gifting choices, employees are ranking some of those same gifts among their least favorites.

"There's a real disconnect happening in workplace gifting," said David Doctorow, CEO of Custom Ink. "Employers often gravitate toward practical office items or generic branded swag, but our survey shows employees actually want something they can enjoy both in and out of the office. With 41% of employees worried they won't even receive a gift this year, companies that do give have a tremendous opportunity—but only if they give the right thing."

WHAT EMPLOYEES ACTUALLY WANT

Employees made their preferences clear: they want gifts from popular consumer brands that they can use and enjoy beyond the workplace. The most popular holiday gift categories for 2025 were:

● Gift cards

● Tech/electronics (like chargers, headphones , and speakers )

● Food & drink (like snacks, gourmet items, and coffee/tea)

● Apparel (like shirts , hoodies , and hats )

● Outerwear (vests, jackets, fleeces)—the category with the FEWEST votes for worst gift

Three-quarters (77%) of employees said they would value a gift more if it came from a trusted or premium brand. Top brands on employees' wish lists include:

PERSONALIZATION MATTERS

The survey also found that 82% of employees said they would value a gift more if it was personalized, and a majority (52%) said they would prefer having the option to choose between several gift options over receiving the same gift as everyone else (31%).

"It's not just about being practical—it's about showing employees they're valued beyond their output," Doctorow added. "Get it right, and you're boosting loyalty, morale, and retention. Get it wrong, and that gift gathering dust becomes a missed opportunity."

THE GIFT GAP: WHAT EMPLOYEES DON'T WANT

The survey also identified the least popular holiday gift categories for 2025, revealing which workplace gifting staples are falling flat:

● Stationery (cards, calendars, paper goods) – Ranked as the least favorite holiday gift category

● Office Products (notebooks, pens, desk gear) – 38% of employees ranked this among their least desired holiday gifts

● Plants or Greenery (succulents, desk plants, live arrangements) – Often arrive dead or die shortly after, employees reported.

Despite this, the survey found that a large percentage of gift buyers are still purchasing some of these items as holiday gifts . But, it’s important to note that the problem isn't necessarily the product categories themselves, but rather the execution. The key difference is quality, brand recognition, and occasion context.

"It’s really important for employers and team leaders to understand that each of these categories can be welcomed and appreciated by their team members, in the right context and for the right occasion,” said Kane Posner, Custom Ink’s SVP of Strategy. “For instance, a really nice notebook or pen can be a great giveaway for a new employee as part of a welcome package, or at an offsite planning meeting. And across all gift categories, our survey found that, when budget allows, leveling up to premium brands is always appreciated.”

HOLIDAY GIFT ANXIETY IS REAL

Adding to the gifting challenge, many employees are entering the 2025 holiday season with pessimism about whether they'll receive anything at all. The survey found that 41% of employees worry they may not get a gift from their employer this year, saying either they don't expect to get one, may not get one, or don't know.

This represents a stark contrast from last year, when 98% of respondents said they received a holiday gift from their employer.

When companies do give the right gift, the positive impact extends far beyond a holiday smile. More than three-quarters (77%) of employees who received a gift they wanted said it would make them more likely to stay with their company, and two-thirds (68%) said it would make them feel more positive about their employer.

"For employers navigating a tight labor market, a well-selected gift can pay huge dividends in reduced turnover and increased employee satisfaction," Doctorow noted.

WORST GIFTS EVER: A CAUTIONARY TALE

Employees shared some of the most disappointing gifts they've received from employers in the past, offering a cautionary tale for companies still considering generic or low-effort options:

Top Ten Worst Holiday Gifts Received by Employees*

1. Toilet cleaner

2. Pantyhose

3. $2 scratch-off lottery ticket

4. Bag of chips

5. Plastic cup

6. Chapstick

7. Stale gummy bears

8. Company calendar

9. Dead plant

10. Expired gift card

*List selected from survey submissions of employees

These examples show what happens when gifting becomes an afterthought rather than a strategic investment in your team. The message is clear: if you're going to give a gift, make it count—or the gesture may backfire.

BRIDGING THE GAP

To help employers close the gift gap over the holidays, Custom Ink recommends:

● Swap stationery for tech accessories like wireless chargers, headphones, or portable speakers

● Replace generic office products with cozy, subtly branded apparel they can wear on and off the clock

● Trade desk plants for gourmet food and drink items everyone can enjoy

● Upgrade basic bags to premium outerwear from recognized brands

● Move beyond generic drinkware to premium branded options from Yeti or Stanley

"Everyone loves outerwear ," said Posner. "A quality vest, jacket, or fleece from Nike or The North Face is a go-to piece that employees reach for all season long."

*The 2025 Custom Ink Employee Holiday Gift Survey was conducted among 1,051 US adults who work for companies with more than 10 employees via Qualtrics from 10/15/25-10/16/25. Based on a confidence interval of 95 percent, the margin of error for the survey is +/- 3 percent.

